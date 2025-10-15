Aden Bouchard named to Team Canada White for World U-17 Hockey Challenge
Published on October 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA. - Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that defenseman Aden Bouchard has been named to the roster for Team Canada White for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. The event runs from October 31 to November 8 in Truro, Nova Scotia.
The World Under-17 Hockey Challenge features two teams from Canada along with Finland, Sweden, Czechia and the United States.
Bouchard, from Airdrie, Alberta, is in his first WHL season after being drafted third overall by the Americans in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. He was selected after a 2023-24 season with Edge School Prep's U15 team where he recorded 36 points (9-27-36) in 27 games. He then added 10 points (2-8-10) in five playoff games and was named to the CSSHL U15 First All-Star Team.
Jumping to the U18 level for the 2024-25 season, Bouchard played for Calgary International Hockey Academy's U18 team and recorded 33 points (8-25-33) in 33 games. He was once again named to the CSSHL U18 First All-Star Team, as well as the U18 Top Freshman Team.
Last season he also helped Team Alberta win the WHL Cup, which pits the top 15-year-old players from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba against each other.
This tournament will mark the fourth consecutive year the Americans have had a player at the event as Bouchard joins Cruz Pavao (2024), Jackson Smith (2023) and Jordan Gavin (2022).
Western Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025
- 44 CHL Players on Canada's Rosters for 2025 World U17 Hockey Challenge - WHL
- Stroeder Earns Spot on Team Canada White for World Under-17 Hockey Challege - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Owen Hayden Named to 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge - Kelowna Rockets
- Wenatchee Wild Defenseman Boston Tait Named to World U17 Hockey Challenge in Nova Scotia - Wenatchee Wild
- Chorney to Play for Canada at U17 World Challenge in November - Vancouver Giants
- Oaten Named to Under-17 World Challenge - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Nineteen WHL Players Named to Canada's Rosters for 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge - WHL
- Eli McKamey and Jacob Schwartz to Represent Canada at 2025 World Under-17 Challenge - Victoria Royals
- Carter One of 19 WHL Players Named to Team Canada Rosters for U17 World Challenge - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Aden Bouchard named to Team Canada White for World U-17 Hockey Challenge - Tri-City Americans
- Schultz and Pue Named to Canada White Roster for 2025 U17s - Regina Pats
- Chiefs Sweep into Lethbridge to Take on 'Canes Wednesday - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Welcome First U.S. Division Team of Season, Entertain Winterhawks - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Look to Bounce Back After Saturday Loss - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: October 15 at Edmonton - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Edge Chiefs 3-2 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Pul Debut Goal Not Enough as Sloppy Chiefs Drop Revenge Game against Tigers - Spokane Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Aden Bouchard named to Team Canada White for World U-17 Hockey Challenge
- Vanecek's late goal the difference as Americans down Cougars 4-3
- AmericansEdged by Cougars, 3-2
- Preview: Americans at Cougars - October 12, 2025
- Americans Fall To Cougars In Tight-Checking Game