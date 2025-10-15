Aden Bouchard named to Team Canada White for World U-17 Hockey Challenge

Kennewick, WA. - Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that defenseman Aden Bouchard has been named to the roster for Team Canada White for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. The event runs from October 31 to November 8 in Truro, Nova Scotia.

The World Under-17 Hockey Challenge features two teams from Canada along with Finland, Sweden, Czechia and the United States.

Bouchard, from Airdrie, Alberta, is in his first WHL season after being drafted third overall by the Americans in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. He was selected after a 2023-24 season with Edge School Prep's U15 team where he recorded 36 points (9-27-36) in 27 games. He then added 10 points (2-8-10) in five playoff games and was named to the CSSHL U15 First All-Star Team.

Jumping to the U18 level for the 2024-25 season, Bouchard played for Calgary International Hockey Academy's U18 team and recorded 33 points (8-25-33) in 33 games. He was once again named to the CSSHL U18 First All-Star Team, as well as the U18 Top Freshman Team.

Last season he also helped Team Alberta win the WHL Cup, which pits the top 15-year-old players from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba against each other.

This tournament will mark the fourth consecutive year the Americans have had a player at the event as Bouchard joins Cruz Pavao (2024), Jackson Smith (2023) and Jordan Gavin (2022).







