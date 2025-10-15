Game Day Hub: October 15 at Edmonton

The Portland Winterhawks continue their Alberta swing with a stop in the provincial capital, taking on the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place on Wednesday, October 15 at 6:00 p.m. PST.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Saturday, October 25 - Opening Night: 50 years of Hawkey - presented by Chick-fil-A - BUY TICKETS

Friday, October 31 - Keep Portland Fear'd - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, November 1 - Dia De Los Muertos - BUY TICKETS

Last Time Out

The Calgary Hitmen opened the scoring Monday afternoon with a goal from Brandon Gorzynski, but Portland tied it late in the first on defenseman Will McLaughlin's first WHL goal.

Calgary regained the lead in the second after a bounce at center ice led to a Kale Dach goal. Portland responded again, as Jake Gustafson's shot created a rebound that newly named captain Ryan Miller buried to make it 2-2 after two.

In the third, goalie Ondřej Štěbeták made a series of key saves before Alex Weiermair set up Gustafson for the game-winner with just over five minutes left. The Hitmen earned a late power play and pulled their goalie for a 6-on-4, but the Winterhawks held firm to close out the 3-2 win on Canadian Thanksgiving.

Golden Letters

The Winterhawks announced their leadership group for the 50th season on Monday, October 13, with Ryan Miller named the 50th captain in team history while Carter Sotheran, Alex Weiermair, and Tyson Yaremko will serve as alternates. Miller, Sotheran, and Weiermair all wore their letters later that afternoon in the matchup against the Calgary Hitmen. Miller and Sotheran return to the leadership core for their second consecutive season, while Weiermair and Yaremko wear the letter for the first time with Portland.

McLaughlin's Milestone

Rookie defenseman Will McLaughlin scored his first WHL goal on the power play on Monday in Calgary. The Canmore, Alberta product controlled the puck at the point with pressure before firing a wrist shot through heavy traffic, and finding the back of the net for a milestone moment in his young career. Selected by Portland in the fifth round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, the 2008-born blue liner played his 2024-25 regular season with the Drumheller Dragons in the AJHL (Alberta Junior Hockey League) and registered 29 points (3G, 26A) in 47 games played as a rookie before joining the Winterhawks for their playoff push in last April.

Behind the Crown

In recent history, the Winterhawks and Oil Kings have met three times in the last five years, with Edmonton holding a 2-1edge over Portland. However, their history goes back further, most notably in the early 2010s, when the two teams faced off in the WHL Championship Final for three consecutive seasons. In 2012, the Oil Kings claimed their first Ed Chynoweth Cup with a Game 7 win at home. The following year, 2013, Portland responded with a dominant 5-1 victory in Game 6 in Edmonton to secure the franchise's third league title. In 2014, the Oil Kings took the crown back, defeating the Winterhawks in six games to capture their second championship in three years.

The Oil Kings come into tonight's matchup with a 7-2-0-0 record, fresh off a 6-2 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Second year forward Miroslav Holinka led the charge with five points (2G, 3A), while Lukas Sawchyn added two goals of his own. Holinka now leads the team with 11 points (7G, 4A) in six games played after Monday's standout performance. The 6'2" centerman joined the club in late September following NHL Training Camp with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who drafted him in 2024. He signed his entry-level contract with the team this summer.

Despite a rotation between the pipes for the Oil Kings, rookie Parker Snell leads the team in net as he sits first in the WHL among goalies with a 1.25 GAA, and third in save percentage with .943%, and has a perfect 4-0 record in all four games he's featured in.

Cartside Watch Party

As we commemorate our 50th Anniversary, we're excited to bring back viewing parties at Cartside (1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR) for a second season! Come out, enjoy great food and drinks, and catch all the action while joining in on the "T.N.T." chant with fellow fans.

Don't miss our next event tonight at 6:00 p.m. and arrive early as seating will fill up fast!

50 Years of Hawkey

The Portland Winterhawks are set to Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey on home ice! Don't miss the home opener on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. PT presented by Chick-fil-A, as we take on the Saskatoon Blades at the newly renovated Glass Palace. After five weeks on the road, we'll be excited to return and celebrate this milestone season with an unforgettable night of hockey and fan-filled festivities. This is more than a game - it's a full-blown party, and you won't want to miss a moment!

Fans in attendance on October 25 will get the first look at the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, revealed in alphabetical order during our home opener. Throughout the season, we'll spotlight the list in groups of 10, leading up to the grand reveal of the Top 10 Winterhawks on March 7, 2026.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.

