Pats Deal Goaltender Pyne to Giants
Published on October 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has traded 2005-born goaltender Kelton Pyne to the Vancouver Giants in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.
Pyne, 20, appeared in two games with the Pats this season, going 0-0-1 with a 5.76 goals-against average and an .818 save percentage. The White City, Sask. product played in 104 career games with the Pats from 2021-2025, ranking 17th in franchise history for games played by a goaltender. Over his career, the 6-foot-1, 173-pound netminder posted a 31-47-10-4 record with a 3.97 GAA, an .880 SV%, and three shutouts.
"We would like to thank Kelton for his time with the Pats and wish him nothing but the best with the Giants," said Regina Pats GM Dale Derkatch. "As a local player, Kelton was a great ambassador for the Pats both on and off the ice and made a significant impact on our organization during his time here."
