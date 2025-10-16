Pats Acquire Veteran Defenceman Kowalyk

Published on October 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Defenceman Carter Kowalyk with the Seattle Thunderbirds

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has acquired 2005-born defenceman Carter Kowalyk from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

Kowalyk, 20, appeared in five games with the Thunderbirds and three games with the Kelowna Rockets to begin the 2024-25 season after being traded to Seattle on September 30. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound left-shot defenceman is in his fifth and final WHL season, having played 177 career games, recording 33 points (7G-26A) and 218 penalty minutes.

A product of St. Albert, Alta., Kowalyk was originally selected by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the fourth round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. He was part of Edmonton's 2022 WHL Championship team, suiting up in 34 regular season games (2G-8A) and 15 playoff contests.

"Carter is a big, strong defenceman who will bring a veteran presence to our backend," said Regina Pats GM Dale Derkatch. "We are looking forward to him adding leadership and experience as he was part of a WHL Championship with Edmonton in 2022."

