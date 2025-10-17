Rockets Trade Pilon to Royals

Published on October 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets goaltender Jake Pilon

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets goaltender Jake Pilon(Kelowna Rockets)

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have traded 2006-born goaltender Jake Pilon to the Victoria Royals in exchange for a 2029 sixth-round pick.

Pilon, 19, was originally acquired by the Rockets in September 2023 as part of a trade with Edmonton. Over parts of three seasons in Kelowna, the 6'5", 215-pound goaltender appeared in 63 regular season games, posting a 4.24 goals against average and a .877 save percentage. Over those 63 games, Jake had a record of 14-31-5-2 with one shutout.

"We thank Jake for his time with our organization and his contributions both on and off the ice," said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "We wish him the best as he continues his WHL career with Victoria."

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.