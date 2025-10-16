Tigers Goaltender Casey Named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week
Published on October 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Medicine Hat Tigers goaltender Carter Casey has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, October 12, 2025.
Casey, a 17-year-old product of Grand Rapids, Minn., recorded a 31-save shutout Saturday, October 11, in a 5-0 home ice victory over the Portland Winterhawks. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound puckstopper was steady from start to finish, turning aside 10 shots in the first period, 11 during the second period, and another 10 shots during the third period to secure his first career WHL shutout. He was named first star of the game for his efforts.
Casey signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Tigers on June 24. He split the 2024-25 season between Grand Rapids High of the Minnesota State High School League and the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League (USHL). Casey also represented the United States at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, appearing in one game.
Through three games to start his WHL career, Casey is 2-1-0-0 with a 1.61 goals-against average, .944 save percentage, and one shutout. He has steered aside 68 of the 72 shots sent his way.
Coming out of the weekend, Casey ranks among the WHL leaders in save percentage (second) and GAA (fourth).
Born in December 2007, Casey is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.
Through eight games, the Medicine Hat Tigers are 6-2-0-0 and among the leaders in the WHL's Eastern Conference.
Next up, the Tigers host the Spokane Chiefs (4-3-0-0) Tuesday, October 14 (7 p.m. MT) in a rematch of the 2025 WHL Championship Series.
Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week
September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers
September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings
October 5, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees
