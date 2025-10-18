Oil Kings and Raiders Meet in First Bout of 2025 Playoffs Rematch

Published on October 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - A weekend in Saskatchewan begins tonight for the Edmonton Oil Kings in a place they know quite well.

The Oil Kings are in Prince Albert tonight to take on the Raiders for the first of four meetings this season. It's the first bout between the two clubs since the thrilling seven-game series in the first round of last season's playoffs that saw Prince Albert move on. 16 players who played at least one game in the series for Edmonton are back for vengeance this year, while Prince Albert returns 12 players from the series.

Edmonton is 8-2-0-0 so far this season and have won three consecutive contests after a perfect homestand that saw them defeat Moose Jaw, Lethbridge, and most recently Portland on Wednesday. During that home stand, the Oil Kings outscored their opponents 16-6 on that swing. The line of Miroslav Holinka, Lukas Sawchyn, and Joe Iginla led the way offensively in that stretch, combining for 16 points.

Prince Albert is has won four straight games coming into Friday night, and haven't lost in regulation through eight games, going 7-0-1-0. The Raiders have also given up the second-least amount of goals in the Eastern Conference so far this year. Aiden Oiring leads the way offensively for Prince Albert with 12 points so far.

Last season, the two clubs met five times in the regular season with Edmonton holding a 2-3-0-0 record in those games.

It's a battle for top spot in the Eastern Conference tonight with Edmonton at 16 points and atop the East, while Prince Albert is second with 15 points, both leading their respective divisions.







