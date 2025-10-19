Penalties Prove Costly As Americans Fall To Cougars

Published on October 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans (2-6-0-0) were called for three late penalties in the second period Saturday night, and the Prince George Cougars (7-2-0-0) took full advantage by scoring three power play goals in 48 seconds on their way to a 9-3 final at the Toyota Center Saturday night.

The game did not start off well for Tri-City as Kooper Gizowski scored 1:51 after puck drop to open the scoring. Prince George then added two goals just 13 seconds apart to jump ahead 3-0 6:02 into the game. That spelled the end of the night for Ryan Grout who was lifted for Xavier Wendt.

Tri-City began to get their legs under them as the period went along, generating multiple high-quality scoring chances, but found themselves trailing 3-0 after 20 minutes.

The Cougars held that 3-0 lead until halfway through the second period when the Americans began to come back. Savin Virk scored on a power play with a shot from the right circle, beating a screened Josh Ravensbergen at 10:07.

Just under two minutes later, Ismail Abougouche batted a puck out of midair during a goal-mouth scramble to cut the Cougars lead down to 3-2.

In the final minute of the period, while shorthanded, Tri-City tied the game as the Cougars turned the puck over in their own zone, leading to Cruz Pavao having a breakaway. He made no mistake by faking a shot before pulling the puck to his backhand, tying the game with 33 seconds remaining in the period.

While still on that same penalty kill Jaxen Adam was called for slashing, sending the Cougars to a five-on-three power play with 12 seconds left in the period.

Off the next faceoff, Terik Parascak was clipped with a high stick and slowly skated toward the Cougar bench while doubled over. There was initially no penalty on the play, but after a lengthy conference between the officials, they gave Americans defenseman Charlie Elick a double minor at the end of the period, securing an even longer two-man advantage for Prince George.

After a strong start to the third period for Tri-City, including getting through the first of three penalties, the Cougars took control. With three penalties on the board, the Americans remained down by two men despite Dylan LeBret's penalty coming to an end as Elick's penalty doesn't start until LeBret's ended.

Parascak then took a backdoor feed and tapped home the puck 1:29 into the third for a five-on-three power play goal to give Prince George the lead. Just 34 seconds later, Bauer Dumanski scored again while Elick's double minor was in effect, keeping the Cougars on the power play for another two minutes.

Then just 14 seconds later, Carson Carels scored to push the Cougars lead to 6-3 as they scored three power play goals in just 48 seconds. Back at even strength following that goal, Corbin Vaughan floated the puck on net from the blue line and it deflected off an Americans stick and in.

Tri-City went to the power play shortly after, but Parascak scored shorthanded to cap off a five goals in 2:35 stretch for Prince George. Dmitri Yakutsenak scored 9:03 into the third to cap off the scoring.

The Americans have a quick turnaround as they host the Kelowna Rockets (3-4-0-1) Sunday at 4:05.

Announced attendance was 3,243.







