Preview: Chiefs Continue Eastern Swing with Saturday Match-Up against Rebels

Published on October 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Red Deer, A.B. -The Spokane Chiefs continue their trip through the Eastern Conference with a Saturday night match-up against the Red Deer Rebels.

LOCATION: Marchant Crane Centrium

TIME: 5:00 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 4:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.