Preview: Chiefs Continue Eastern Swing with Saturday Match-Up against Rebels
Published on October 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Red Deer, A.B. -The Spokane Chiefs continue their trip through the Eastern Conference with a Saturday night match-up against the Red Deer Rebels.
LOCATION: Marchant Crane Centrium
TIME: 5:00 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 4:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
Check out the Spokane Chiefs Statistics
Western Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2025
- Game Preview: Game 10 at Royals - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Vees vs Giants - Penticton Vees
- Warriors Look to Sweep Weekend Series - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview: Chiefs Continue Eastern Swing with Saturday Match-Up against Rebels - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings and Raiders Meet in First Bout of 2025 Playoffs Rematch - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Obobaifo, Schmidt, Titlbach Line Dominates For Giants In 5-2 Win Over Wild - Vancouver Giants
- Titlbach Takes Control as Wild Drop 5-2 Decision Friday at Vancouver - Wenatchee Wild
- Gizowski's Hat Trick, Ravensbergen's Shutout Power Cougars Past Thunderbirds - Prince George Cougars
- T-Birds Shut Out by Prince George - Seattle Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Preview: Chiefs Continue Eastern Swing with Saturday Match-Up against Rebels
- Vieillard Stars as Chiefs Bounce Back with Shootout Victory
- Chiefs Sweep into Lethbridge to Take on 'Canes Wednesday
- Pul Debut Goal Not Enough as Sloppy Chiefs Drop Revenge Game against Tigers
- Preview vs. Medicine Hat Tigers