Kraft Extends Goal-Scoring Streak to Three Games in 6-1 Wenatchee Loss Saturday

Published on October 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild's forward Mason Kraft on the ice

KENT, Wash. - Wenatchee Wild forward Mason Kraft wasn't about to be denied a third straight game with a goal in Saturday's Western Hockey League game at the Seattle Thunderbirds. Unfortunately for the Wild, that goal came late on a night where friendly bounces turned out to be few and far between.

Seattle used a 91-second stretch of the first period to build a three-goal lead on the way to a 6-1 win at Accesso Showare Center, in a rematch of Sunday's 7-3 Wild victory on Wenatchee's home ice. The six goals came via three multi-goal performances, with Antonio Martorana and Cameron Kuzma tallying an assist on top of their two goals. Coster Dunn finished with Seattle's remaining two goals.

The scoring started at the 11:12 mark of the first period, when Martorana swept home a back-side rebound off an initial chance from Cameron Kuzma from the left wing. Dunn tossed a backhand wrister from the slot to the top corner over Cal Conway's left shoulder with 7:40 left in the period, and Kuzma notched one of his own on a breakaway 23 seconds later for a 3-0 Thunderbirds lead.

Kuzma was credited for his second goal off an odd carom on a Wild clearing attempt - after a Conway save on Kuzma's scoring chance four minutes into the second period, an attempted clear off the corner glass bounced off a Wild body at the side of the net and skipped in to extend the Seattle lead to 4-0. The Thunderbirds added one on a tap-in one-timer at the front of the net from Matej Pekar to Dunn with 47 seconds remaining in the period, sending Seattle to the dressing room with a 5-0 advantage.

With the Wild on a power play, Martorana took advantage of another unfortunate bounce off a Wild body on a clearing attempt, rifling home a short-distance opportunity at 4:19 of the third. Wenatchee broke the shutout at 6:56, after a chance from Dawson Seitz that ricocheted off the post - the puck bounded out to the right circle, and Kraft's turnaround toss slid past Marek Sklenicka to drop the final margin back to 6-1.

Each team got five power plays in the game, but only the Thunderbirds were able to capitalize on one of their chances - Sklenicka earned his fourth win of the year with 24 saves, while Conway took the loss with a 39-save showing. Michal Capos bagged his first WHL point, with a secondary assist on Kraft's goal.

Wenatchee's record moved to 1-6-1-1 following the loss, while Seattle snapped a three-game skid, pushing its record to 4-6-0-0.

One game remains on Wenatchee's latest road swing, as the club makes its first-ever visit to the Penticton Vees as a WHL club on Friday evening. The opening puck drop at South Okanagan Events Centre is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with live coverage available on Newsradio 560 KPQ and Victory+. The Wild return home next Saturday to face the Tri-City Americans and begin a five-game homestand with their HOWL-oween promotion, presented by Carl's Jr.

Tickets for next Saturday's game and all regular-season Wild home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

