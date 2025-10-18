Game Preview: Game 10 at Royals
Published on October 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first and only matchup between the Tigers and the Royals this season. The Tigers won their only matchup against Victoria last season and have a 1-1-1-0 record against the Royals over the last five years. Gavin McKenna (2G) led the team with two points in their matchup last season.
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 5 @ Victoria 1 (Nov 15 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Victoria
7-2-0-0 5-2-2-0
Central - 2nd B.C. - 2nd
East - 3rd West - 3rd
Home - 6-0-0-0 Home - 2-1-1-0
Away - 1-2-0-0 Away - 3-1-1-0
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Victoria
47-17-3-1 40-17-4-7
Central - 1st B.C. - 1st
East - 1st West - 3rd
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 17-9-2-6
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 23-8-2-1
Previous Game: The Tigers edged the Spokane Chiefs 3-2 on Tuesday, October 14th in Co-op Place. In a rematch of the 2025 WHL Finals, the Tigers came scored three straight after being down 2-0 to come back and win the game. Yaroslav Bryzgalov (1G, 2A) led the Tigers with three points on the night. Gavin Kor and Kyle Heger also found the back of the net for the Tigers, each with their first WHL goal. Jordan Switzer was solid in net for the Tigers as he stopped 27 of 29 shots, earning him the second star of the game.
2025-26 Tigers Regular Season Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Bryce Pickford & Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (6) Wins - Jordan Switzer (5)
Assists - Markus Ruck (9) Save % - Carter Casey (.944)
Points - Yaroslav Bryzgalov (11) GAA - Carter Casey (1.61)
PIMs - Bryce Pickford (17) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)
Plus/Minus -Jonas Woo (+12)
2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)
Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)
Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)
PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)
Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)
Special Teams (Regular Season):
Power Play: 24.2%
Penalty Kill: 89.2%
Special Teams (Pre-Season):
Power Play: 31.6%
Penalty Kill: 70.0%
League Top 10s (Regular Season):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Assists Markus Ruck - 9 (T-7th)
Power Play Goals Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 3 (T-6th)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 5 (T-6th)
Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-2nd)
Jonas Woo - 1 (T-2nd)
Game Winning Goals Gavin Kor - 1 (T-9th)
Jonas Woo - 1 (T-9th)
Kadon McCann - 1 (T-9th)
Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-9th)
Liam Ruck - 1 (T-9th)
Riley Steen - 1 (T-9th)
Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-9th)
First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-2nd)
Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-1st)
Noah Davidson - 1 (T-6th)
Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-6th)
Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-6th)
Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-6th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +12 (T-3rd)
Bryce Pickford - +11 (6th)
Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 1.61 (3rd)
Save Percentage Carter Casey - .944 (2nd)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 5 (T-2nd)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-2nd)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Veeti Väisänen 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Misha Volotovskii 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Niilopekka Muhonen 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Luke Ruptash First Career Point 0 Career Points
Tyson Moss First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Carter Cunningham 50 Career Games Played 45 Career Games Played
Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes
Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts
Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 14 Forwards
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
2009 Ruptash, Warrener
2025 NHL Draft:
Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Spokane Chiefs 3-2 W @ Vancouver Giants - Sun. Oct 19 4:00PM (PDT)
VS Portland Winterhawks 5-0 W @ Prince George Cougars - Wed. Oct 22 7:00PM (PDT)
@ Calgary Hitmen 4-2 L @ Kamloops Blazers - Fri. Oct 24 7:00PM (PDT)
VS Edmonton Oil Kings 5-2 W @ Kelowna Rockets - Sat. Oct. 25 6:05PM (PDT)
VS Calgary Hitmen 7-1 W @ Penticton Vees - Mon. Oct. 27 6:35PM (PDT)
