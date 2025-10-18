Game Preview: Game 10 at Royals

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first and only matchup between the Tigers and the Royals this season. The Tigers won their only matchup against Victoria last season and have a 1-1-1-0 record against the Royals over the last five years. Gavin McKenna (2G) led the team with two points in their matchup last season.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Victoria 1 (Nov 15 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Victoria

7-2-0-0 5-2-2-0

Central - 2nd B.C. - 2nd

East - 3rd West - 3rd

Home - 6-0-0-0 Home - 2-1-1-0

Away - 1-2-0-0 Away - 3-1-1-0

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Victoria

47-17-3-1 40-17-4-7

Central - 1st B.C. - 1st

East - 1st West - 3rd

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 17-9-2-6

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 23-8-2-1

Previous Game: The Tigers edged the Spokane Chiefs 3-2 on Tuesday, October 14th in Co-op Place. In a rematch of the 2025 WHL Finals, the Tigers came scored three straight after being down 2-0 to come back and win the game. Yaroslav Bryzgalov (1G, 2A) led the Tigers with three points on the night. Gavin Kor and Kyle Heger also found the back of the net for the Tigers, each with their first WHL goal. Jordan Switzer was solid in net for the Tigers as he stopped 27 of 29 shots, earning him the second star of the game.

2025-26 Tigers Regular Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Bryce Pickford & Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (6) Wins - Jordan Switzer (5)

Assists - Markus Ruck (9) Save % - Carter Casey (.944)

Points - Yaroslav Bryzgalov (11) GAA - Carter Casey (1.61)

PIMs - Bryce Pickford (17) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus -Jonas Woo (+12)

2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)

Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)

Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)

PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)

Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 24.2%

Penalty Kill: 89.2%

Special Teams (Pre-Season):

Power Play: 31.6%

Penalty Kill: 70.0%

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Assists Markus Ruck - 9 (T-7th)

Power Play Goals Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 3 (T-6th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 5 (T-6th)

Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-2nd)

Jonas Woo - 1 (T-2nd)

Game Winning Goals Gavin Kor - 1 (T-9th)

Jonas Woo - 1 (T-9th)

Kadon McCann - 1 (T-9th)

Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-9th)

Liam Ruck - 1 (T-9th)

Riley Steen - 1 (T-9th)

Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-9th)

First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-2nd)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-1st)

Noah Davidson - 1 (T-6th)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-6th)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-6th)

Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-6th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +12 (T-3rd)

Bryce Pickford - +11 (6th)

Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 1.61 (3rd)

Save Percentage Carter Casey - .944 (2nd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 5 (T-2nd)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-2nd)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Veeti Väisänen 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Misha Volotovskii 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Niilopekka Muhonen 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Ruptash First Career Point 0 Career Points

Tyson Moss First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Carter Cunningham 50 Career Games Played 45 Career Games Played

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 14 Forwards

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

2009 Ruptash, Warrener

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Spokane Chiefs 3-2 W @ Vancouver Giants - Sun. Oct 19 4:00PM (PDT)

VS Portland Winterhawks 5-0 W @ Prince George Cougars - Wed. Oct 22 7:00PM (PDT)

@ Calgary Hitmen 4-2 L @ Kamloops Blazers - Fri. Oct 24 7:00PM (PDT)

VS Edmonton Oil Kings 5-2 W @ Kelowna Rockets - Sat. Oct. 25 6:05PM (PDT)

VS Calgary Hitmen 7-1 W @ Penticton Vees - Mon. Oct. 27 6:35PM (PDT)







