Game Preview: Vees vs Giants

Published on October 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees look to get back in the win column on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees host the Vancouver Giants for Ladies night at the SOEC for a 6:00PM puck drop. Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees went head-to-head with the top team in the Western Conference last night and fell by a 5-2 score to the visiting Everett Silvertips. Diego Johnson and Brittan Alstead both scored for Penticton in the third period. The Vees now sit at 5-3-2 this year.

The Giants enter the matchup 4-6-0 on the season and riding a high after taking down the Wenatchee Wild by a 5-2 score at home last night. Adam Titlbach had two goals and two assists to lead the way for the Giants.

Following tonight's game, the Vees will host the Wenatchee Wild on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:00PM.

Vees Player to Watch: Brooks DeMars: DeMars is still looking for his first WHL goal, but has been all around it over the last few games. The 16 year-old has been impressive in his first WHL season.

Fast Fact: Jacob Kvasnicka is looking to extend his points streak to seven games after picking up an assist on Alstead's goal in the third period last night.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the second head-to-head matchup between the Vees and Giants this season. The Vees took down the Giants 5-1 for their first ever WHL win back on Sept. 20 in Langley.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 13 points (4g, 9a)

Brady Birnie- 10 points (4g, 6a)

Brittan Alstead- 10 points (7g, 3a)

Ryden Evers- 9 points (4g, 5a)

Diego Johnson- 8 points (6g, 2a)

Giants:

Cameron Schmidt- 12 points (3g, 9a)

Ryan Lin- 12 points (3g, 9a)

Ty Halaburda- 11 points (7g, 4a)







