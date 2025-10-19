Warriors Fall Short in Comeback Attempt

Published on October 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Warriors can't complete the comeback and fall 8 - 5 to the Blades on Saturday.

Saskatoon came on strong to start the game and tallied the game's first goal just past the five-minute mark. Moose Jaw-native Rowan Calvert added to the deficit just before the halfway mark of the period.

Saskatoon had the first opportunity on the power play after a tripping call to Warriors' defenceman, Brady Ness. Although they weren't able to capitalize while on the man-advantage, Kazden Mathies added his third goal of the season to leave the Warriors with a three-goal mountain to climb with just under half of the first frame remaining.

Gage Nagel scored the Warriors' first goal with under two minutes to play, and the teams headed into the first intermission with a score of 3 - 1.

Less than two minutes into the second period, the Blades were able to send home their fourth goal of the game off the stick of Jack Kachkowski following a turnover in the Warriors' defensive zone.

The Warriors responded quickly to bring themselves back within two with a goal off the stick of Captain Lynden Lakovic. The Blades fired again and found the back of the net to put the Warriors back down by three. This marked the end of the night for goaltender Kyle Jones as Matthew Hutchison took the crease.

Just past the quarter mark of the period, the Warriors had an opportunity on the man-advantage following a tripping call to Saskatoon's Dustin Willhoft. The Warriors couldn't capitalize, but after five seconds back at even strength, Saskatoon was assessed another tripping penalty, and the Warriors had an additional opportunity on the power play.

With less than nine minutes to go, Dominik Pavlik sent home his first goal of the season to bring the Warriors back within two. Mathieu Lajoie tallied his first point in the WHL with an assist on the goal.

Following a scrum at centre ice, Tyler Parr from the Blades and Brady Ness were both assessed five-minute major penalties. The Blades were also assessed a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct leading to the Warriors' third power play of the period. Just after the thirty-second mark of the penalty, Pavel McKenzie sent home a power play goal to bring the Warriors within one.

With just over three minutes left to play, the Blades sent home their sixth goal off the stick of Triston Mitchell-McElhone. After an interference call to the Blades' Brayden Klimpke, the Warriors had their fourth power play opportunity of the period. Although unlucky on the power play, Dominik Pavlik sent home a shot from the goal line to bring the Warriors back within one.

Just under five minutes into the final frame, Cooper Williams sent home a shot from between the legs to put the Blades back up by two.

With less than nine minutes to play, Hayden Harsanyi sent home the Blades' eighth goal of the game, and the Warriors found themselves down by three again. With under seven left to play, Blades' forward Rowan Calvert was assessed a minor penalty for tripping, and the Warriors had the first power play opportunity of the final period.

The Warriors went one for five on the power play and one for one on the penalty kill. Matthew Hutchison and Kyle Jones combined for 15 saves on 23 shots. Across the ice, Ethan McCallum and Evan Gardner combined for 27 saves on 32 shots. The Warriors are back in action at the Temple Gardens Centre on Tuesday. It's the second buy one ticket, get a second ticket of equal or lesser value for 50% off of the season.







