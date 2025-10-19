Vees Battle Back for Shootout Victory

Published on October 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees fell behind to the Vancouver Giants on Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre but were able to use a strong third period to get the game to extra time where they won 4-3 in a shootout.

The Vees climb to 6-3-2 with the victory, their second win over the Giants this season.

The Giants got on the board first on Saturday night as Ryan Lin stole the puck during a potential Vees three-on-one and quickly turned it up the ice to Tyus Sparks who wired a shot over AJ Reyelts glove to make it 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.

The second period saw the Vees put a multitude of chances towards Vancouver goaltender Kelton Pyne but he shut the door in his first start with the Giants. Vancouver would add to their lead just under four minutes into the frame on a shot from Cameron Schmidt that took a weird bounce and ended up in the Vees net. The score was 2-0 after 40 minutes.

Penticton ramped up their play even more in the final frame and finally solved Pyne with a deflection on the powerplay from Jacob Kvasnicka to extend his points streak to seven games. Ryden Evers would strike on a rebound for his fifth of the season shortly after to tie the game at two.

The Giants would answer however on a beautiful move from Schmidt who tucked the puck under the bar to restore the Giants lead.

It wasn't until 18 seconds remaining that Brittan Alstead would even the game following a great defensive play from Vees captain Nolan Stevenson to break up a two-on-one towards the Vees empty net. It was Alstead's eighth goal of the season.

Despite the Vees getting an overtime powerplay there would be no scoring in the extra frame sending the game to a shootout. Evers scored in the seventh round of the shootout on a laser shot to secure the Vees victory.

Penticton's penalty kill played a huge part in the win, going a perfect five-for-five on the night.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 43

Giants- 31

Scoring:

Vees- Jacob Kvasnicka, Ryden Evers (plus the shootout winner), Brittan Alstead

Giants- Tyus Sparks, Cameron Schmidt (2).

Power Plays:

Vees- 1/4

Giants- 0/5

Goaltending:

Vees- Aj Reyelts - 28/31

Giants- Kelton Pyne - 40/43

Up Next: The Vees stay home to host the Wenatchee Wild on Friday, Oct. 24 for a 7:00PM puck drop.







