Titlbach Takes Control as Wild Drop 5-2 Decision Friday at Vancouver

Published on October 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild's Zane Saab versus Vancouver Giant's Tobias Tomik

LANGLEY, British Columbia - With their first win of the season under their belts, the Wenatchee Wild went into Friday's Western Hockey League game at the Vancouver Giants looking to turn that momentum into their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Despite scoring twice to halve a two-goal deficit, Vancouver's three-goal first period proved to be just too much for the Wild to overcome.

Adam Titlbach posted four points, including a pair of goals, and the Giants returned to home ice and picked up a 5-2 win after a three-week, seven-game road trip. Vancouver opened the night with back-to-back goals at 7:20 and 9:18 of the first period, starting with a give-and-go marker from Aaron Obobaifo. Brett Olson twirled the puck to his forehand side and tapped it in from the edge of the crease on the power play for a 2-0 Giants lead, but with 9:03 left in the first period, Caelan Joudrey found Zane Saab out of the corner for a quick snap on the doorstep to cut the margin to 2-1.

With 6:17 left in the period, Titlbach took off down the right wing and deposited a forehand chance past Tobias Tvrznik for a 3-1 Vancouver advantage after the opening stanza. The teams played most of the second period with the same score, until Mason Kraft sniped a left-wing wrist shot low past Burke Hood with 4:32 left, pushing the Wild back within a goal.

The one-goal margin lasted 20 seconds, until Titlbach stepped through a double-team in the slot and tossed home a wrist shot of his own, putting the Giants ahead 4-2 with a period to go. With the Wild net empty in the final minutes, Olson pitched the puck into the cage from the blue line at 18:31 to close out the evening.

Kraft extended his team scoring lead with his third goal of the year, but Tvrznik took the loss behind 30 saves as Wenatchee's record moved to 1-5-1-1. The Wild won the shots-on-goal margin 38-35, marking the third time in the last four games that Wenatchee's offense had out-shot its opponents.

In addition to Titlbach's four points for Vancouver, Olson wrapped up the night with two goals and an assist, and Obobaifo finished with a goal and an assist of his own. Hood made 35 saves to earn his fourth win of the year, pushing the Giants to 4-6-0-0 for the season.

After getting together at Town Toyota Center this past Sunday, the Seattle Thunderbirds play host to the Wild for a Saturday evening rematch, with the opening puck drop at Accesso Showare Center in Kent slated for 6:05 p.m. Live coverage is available on Newsradio 560 KPQ and Victory+.

