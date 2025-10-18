Obobaifo, Schmidt, Titlbach Line Dominates For Giants In 5-2 Win Over Wild

Published on October 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants' Brett Olson

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants' Brett Olson(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Langley, B.C.- Vancouver Giants forwards Aaron Obobaifo, Cameron Schmidt and Adam Titlbach combined for eight points in a 5-2 win over the Wenatchee Wild on Friday night at the Brandt Centre.

The win improves the Giants' overall record to 4-6-0, while the Wild drop to 1-5-1-1 with the loss.

Titlbach led the way offensively with two goals and two assists; Obobaifo had a goal and an assist; and Schmidt had two primary assists. Brett Olson also chipped in with his first two goals of the season, which included sealing the win with an empty-net goal.

Giants goaltender Burke Hood was relied upon more as the game went on and stopped 35 shots in the end for his fourth win of the season.

Zane Saab and Mason Kraft had the goals for the Wild.

GAME SUMMARY

The Giants had a strong start, out-shooting the visitors 10-2 in the first half of the opening period, during which they took a 2-0 lead.

First - in one of the plays of the weekend - Obobaifo and Schmidt worked a give and go off the rush that had the Wild scrambling to defend, resulting in a 1-0 lead for the Giants.

Less than two minutes later, Olson stuffed one home from the goal line on the Giants first power play of the game.

Saab got the Wild on the board not long after, making it a 2-1 game.

Titlbach was the first to a loose puck late in the period that resulted in a partial break and 3-1 Giants lead after he deked out goaltender Tobias Tvrznik.

The teams exchanged goals in the second period less than a minute apart.

Krat scored at the 15:28 mark of the middle frame to make it a one-goal game again at 3-2, but Titlbach notched his second of the night just 20 seconds later off a pass from Schmidt to restore the Giants two-goal lead.

Vancouver had three consecutive power plays in the third period, but couldn't extend their lead.

Grady Wedman then had a penalty shot for Wenatchee in the third period, but could not beat Hood, keeping the score at 4-2.

Olson scored into the empty with 1:29 left to make the final score 5-2.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 15/19/11 = 35 | WEN - 11/14/13 = 38

PP: VAN- 1/6 | WEN - 0/4

Face-Offs: VAN - 38 | WEN - 31

3 STARS

1st: VAN - Adam Titlbach - 2G, 2A, 4 SOG, +3

2nd: VAN - Burke Hood - 35 Saves on 37 Shots

3rd: VAN - Aaron Obobaifo - 1G, 1A, 5 SOG, +2

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Burke Hood (35 saves / 37 shots)

Wenatchee: LOSS - Tobias Tvrznik (30 saves / 34 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"I liked our start. I thought we did a really good job [there]. Played on our toes. Just made good decisions with the puck. We played confident. Obviously it's good to get the two-goal lead. Then I thought there were a couple shifts there after we scored on the power play where we were a little bit loose. It's not abnormal for this level: you have success and then you get a little over confident or maybe a little complacent. We've been talking a lot about game management. In those situations, now this team on the road is down 2-0. You have to expect that they're going to push back and push back hard. So you have to adapt your game a little bit in those moments." - Giants Head Coach Parker Burgess on the start

"I think it's all growing. They're getting accustomed to our coaching style and we're learning what our group's strengths are; what our group's weaknesses are. The focus point junior hockey players do in my experience is they ride the highs and the lows. We're trying to get to a point where we're more predictable within our game and our structure." - Giants Head Coach Parker Burgess

UPCOMING

The Giants continue their 3-in-3 this weekend, with a visit to Penticton on Saturday and then a matinee against Medicine Hat at home on Sunday.

Date Opponent Time Location

Saturday, October 18 Penticton 6:05 PM PDT SOEC

Sunday, October 19 Medicine Hat 4:00 PM PDT Langley Events Centre

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.