T-Birds Shut Out by Prince George

Published on October 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

KENT, Wash. -For the second time this season the Seattle Thunderbirds were held off the scoreboard, blanked by the Prince George Cougars 5-0 at the accesso ShoWare Center Friday. The Thunderbirds are back on home ice again Saturday, looking to stop a three game losing skid, when they host the Wenatchee Wild at 6:05 p.m.

Both teams created chances in the first period but it was Prince George that found the net at 14:43. Seattle was denied on a number of odd man rushes and partial breakaways by Cougars netminder Joshua Ravensbergen, who would end the night with a 36-save shutout.

"It was another case tonight where we got easily discouraged," stated head coach Matt O'Dette of the missed chances in the opening twenty minutes. "Their goalie made some saves; we didn't put any behind him and we get down on ourselves. The fact was we were creating chances and we needed to stay on that path. Instead, as the game went along we got selective with our shots and weren't creating a lot of second and third chance opportunities."

Prince George scored an early second period power play goal just 1:09 into the frame then added a backbreaking goal with just 1.1 seconds left before intermission. "We took less penalties (than in previous games), but getting a kill on their first power play could have been a momentum boost for us. That's part of game management," said O'Dette of the Cougars second period goals. "The goal at the end of the period is something you have to avoid. It killed our momentum going into the intermission."

Prince George would tack on two more goals in the third period to complete the scoring. While Prince George was 1-for-3 with the man advantage, Seattle was 0-for-2. Final shots in the game were 45-36 in favor of the Cougars.

Seattle got their captain back as Braeden Cootes was returned to the Thunderbirds by the NHL's Vancouver Canucks earlier in the week. Cootes played in three NHL games before his return to the T-Birds. Cootes is one point shy of 100 points as a Thunderbird.

Simon Lovsin served game four of his league imposed five game suspension. He is eligible to return October 24th when the T-Birds travel to Prince George.

The Thunderbirds continue to play without Radim Mrtka who is currently assigned to the Buffalo Sabres AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans.

Seattle also announced Thursday they traded 2005 defenseman Carter Kowalyk to the Regina Pats for a 2027 7th round draft pick.







