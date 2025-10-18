Game Preview: Cougars at Americans

Published on October 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







KENNEWICK, WA - The Prince George Cougars conclude their two-game road swing with a battle against the Tri-City Americans tonight at 6:05 pm. This marks the third meeting of four in the season series. The Cats are coming off a 5-0 win against the Seattle Thunderbirds last night in Kent, WA.

vs. AMERICANS: Tonight is the third of four meetings between the Cougars and Tri-City Americans. So far, the Prince George Cougars and Tri-City Americans are 1-1-0-0 through the first two contests. The last meeting came on Sunday, October 12, where the Americans beat Prince George by a 4-3 score. Carson Carels leads all Cougars in offence against Tri-City this season with three points (1-2-3) in two games.

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 11/2025 vs. Tri-City (3-2 PG)

October 12/2025 vs Tri-City (4-3 TC)

October 18/2025 - at Tri-City

November 29/2025 - at Tri-City

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

Goals (8) - Kooper Gizowski

Assists (9) - Brock Souch

Points (13) - Kooper Gizowski

Penalty Minutes (18) - Aiden Foster

Plus/Minus (+8) - Bauer Dumanski

Wins (3) - Alexander Levshyn, Josh Ravensbergen

Goals Against Average (1.67) - Alexander Levshyn

Save Percentage (.937) - Alexander Levshyn

Shutouts (0) - N/A

REGULAR SEASON MILESTONE WATCH:

-Bauer Dumanski is 17 points away from 100 career points

-Terik Parascak is 8 points away from 200 career points

-Joshua Ravensbergen is 6 games away from 100 career games

-Kooper Gizowski is 3 games away from 250 career games

-Carson Carels is 3 points away from 50 career points

-Lee Shurgot is 4 games away from 100 career games

WHO'S HOT:

Brock Souch has points in eight straight games (3-9-12)

Kooper Gizowski has points in eight straight games (8-5-13)

Bauer Dumanski has points in six of eight games (2-7-9)

Kooper Gizowski has goals in five of six games (8)

Jet Lajoie has points in five of eight games (5-4-9)

Lee Shurgot has points in six of eight games (2-5-7)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, October 22 vs. Medicine Hat Tigers, 7:00 pm, CN Centre

Friday, October 24 vs. Seattle Thunderbirds, 7:00 pm, CN Centre

Saturday, October 25 vs. Seattle Thunderbirds, 7:00 pm, CN Centre

Friday, October 31 at Portland Winterhawks, 7:00 pm, Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, November 1 at Seattle Thunderbirds, 6:05 pm, accesso ShoWare Center

Sunday, November 2 at Vancouver Giants, 4:00 pm, Langley Events Centre

NEWS AND NOTES

EIGHT GAMES DOWN: The Prince George Cougars clawed back into the win column with a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday, October 17th in Kent, WA. Kooper Gizwoski netted his first WHL hat-trick in the win, while Brock Souch and Aiden Foster also added tallies. Josh Ravensbergen earned his first shutout of the season and his seventh career donut, making 36 saves.

SPECIAL SPECIAL TEAMS: The Cougars enter tonight's game with the WHL's second best power-play (34.3%) and the WHL's best penalty kill (93.8%). For the power-play, the Cats have scored on the man advantage in every game thus far. Kooper Gizowski leads all Cougar skaters in power-play goals thus far with four. Brock Souch has also accumulated six power-play helpers. Per the penalty kill, the Cougars have been terrific to put it lightly. For the third straight season, the Cougars have begun the season ranking Top 5 thru seven games on the penalty-kill.

HE'S SOUCH A PLAYER: It has been an impressive start for 19-year-old Brock Souch. In his first full year in the WHL, the speedy forward owns 12 points in his first eight games of the season. Souch has compiled at least a point in every game thus far. The St. Cloud University commit was traded to the Cougars for a fifth-round selection from the Regina Pats.

CANT STOP GIZ: Kooper Gizowski is currently putting together a tremendous start to his final season of junior hockey. Claimed off waivers in the off-season, Gizowski has points in every single game this season (8-5-13). In 247 career games with PG, Lethbridge, and Spokane, the Edmonton, AB product owns 56 goals, 54 assists, and 107 points.

THE BERGER: After collecting his seventh career shutout against Seattle on October 17th, Josh Ravensbergen ranks tied for third in franchise history in that statistic. He is now tied with Justin Pogge, Ty Edmonds, and Tyler Brennan. Real Cyr is the leader with 14. That shutout by Ravensbergen was his first since December 9/23.

THEY SAID IT: "They're a young team but they play really hard. Both games were hard games. We had a good start in the first game but it didn't really result in much and they pushed. Tonight, we have to roll four lines and play six D. We have to stay out of the penalty box so that's on us to make sure we are prepared" - Associate Coach Jim Playfair ahead of tonight's game against Tri-City.







