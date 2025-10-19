Rockets Fall, 3-2, to Silvertips
Published on October 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets came up just short in a physical, tightly contested matchup, falling 3-2 to the Everett Silvertips on Saturday night at Prospera Place.
GAME SUMMARY
The Rockets struck first when Daniel Pekar (1) opened the scoring early in the first period with his first WHL goal, finishing a rush by sliding the puck under the pad of Everett goaltender Anders Miller to make it 1-0.
Kelowna extended their lead midway through the second frame as Will Sharpe (1) made a sharp move on the power play, holding off a shot before ripping it bar down for his first of the season. Pekar and Mazden Leslie picked up the assists on the goal.
Everett answered back shortly after, with Jesse Heslop (4) cutting the lead in half before Julius Miettinen (8) tied the game on a late second-period power play.
Just 37 seconds into the third, Rhys Jamieson (1) netted the eventual game-winner for the Silvertips. Despite several third-period power plays and sustained offensive pressure, the Rockets couldn't find the equalizer.
Pekar finished the night being named the Second Star of the Game with a goal and an assist, while Sharpe added a goal and was named the Third Star of the Game.
ADDITIONAL STATS
Shots: Kelowna 37 | Everett 31
Power Play: Kelowna 1/7 | Everett 1/4
Faceoffs: Kelowna 39 | Everett 32
UP NEXT
The Rockets wrap up their weekend tomorrow afternoon when they head south to face the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Washington. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m.
Fans can stream the game live for free on Victory+ or listen live on 104.7 The Lizard.
Images from this story
|
Everett Silvertips' Nolan Chastko battles Kelowna Rockets' Owen Folstrom
