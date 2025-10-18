Gizowski's Hat Trick, Ravensbergen's Shutout Power Cougars Past Thunderbirds

KENT, WA - The Prince George Cougars are back in the win column. The Cats blanked the Seattle Thunderbirds by a 5-0 score. Josh Ravensbergen recorded the seventh shutout of his WHL career, making 36 saves in the victory. With that shutout, Ravensbergen moves into a tie for third all-time in team history.

"I think Josh earned his first star award in the first period when we gave up 4 or 5 grade a scoring chances and he kept us in there and helped us get our footing in the game," said Associate Coach Jim Playfair. "Its a tough building, and a big tough hard team, we play them a lot in the next little while so we want to make sure we are ready to play and Josh gave us that abillity."

Kooper Gizowski scored a hat trick - the first of his WHL career - while Brock Souch and Aiden Foster also added singles. With Gizowski and Souch both recording points tonight, the duo has now collected at least one point in every game so far this season.

In the early stages of the opening period, Prince George received tremendous goaltending from Josh Ravensbergen, who stopped a pair of breakaways in the opening minutes. The Cougars opened the scoring for the seventh time this season when Kooper Gizowski wired home his sixth of the year at 14:43, courtesy of a determined effort to hunt down the puck. The Cats held onto the 1-0 lead through 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Cats once again connected on the power play. Kooper Gizowski buried a one-timer from the right circle off a feed from Carson Carels just 1:09 in. Seattle generated some pressure, but Ravensbergen continued to stand tall. Then, in the final seconds of the period, the Cats extended their lead to three when Brock Souch shoveled in his third of the season at 19:58 to make it 3-0 after 40 minutes.

In the final frame, the Cats added to their lead as Kooper Gizowski completed his hat trick at 10:34, firing a shot past the glove of Thunderbirds goaltender Grayson Malinoski. Prince George struck again shortly after, at 12:50, when Aiden Foster finished off a feed from Kayden Lemire for his fourth of the season to make it 5-0. The Cougars held strong the rest of the way to complete the shutout victory over the T-Birds. The Cougars are right back in action tomorrow night as they visit the Tri-City Americans at 6:00 pm in Kennewick, WA.







