MacKenzie Plays Overtime Hero as Oil Kings Defeat Raiders

Published on October 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince Albert, Sask. - Ethan MacKenzie played hero as the Edmonton Oil Kings defeated the Prince Albert Raiders in overtime on Saturday night in Prince Albert.

It was an instant classic in a rematch of the first round of the 2025 first round of the WHL Playoffs in a game that seemed to have it all.

Adam Jecho opened the scoring for Edmonton five minutes into the first period on a slick feed from Parker Alcos. However, about ten minutes later, the Raiders tied the game courtesy of Riley Boychuk to end the first at 1-1.

In the second, Prince Albert took their first lead of the game at the 14:20 mark of the period off the stick of Bennett Kelly. That lead only lasted a few seconds as 54 seconds later, Joe Iginla tied the game for Edmonton as he spun the puck just off the post and in to make it 2-2.

The third saw both teams go back and forth with chances both teams getting quality chances. Edmonton also had to kill off a five-on-three in the final 4:20 of the third period. They were able to avoid any damage against a Raider powerplay that sat at 32% heading into the game.

That led to overtime where Ethan MacKenzie got a pass from Miroslav Holinka and MacKenzie would make no mistake on a shot that fired over the shoulder of Michal Orsulak to get the Oil Kings 9-2-0-0 and remaining in first place in the Eastern Conference.

Edmonton was 0-for-2 on the powerplay while Prince Albert was 0-for-3.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Sunday when they visit the Saskatoon Blades.







