Lovsin Nets Two as Wild Take 3-1 Loss at Seattle Tuesday

Published on December 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

KENT, Wash. - When the Wenatchee Wild and Seattle Thunderbirds got together at Accesso Showare Center on Tuesday night, they did so with a standings spot on the line - a Wenatchee regulation win would push the Wild ahead of the Thunderbirds on the Western Conference ladder and officially begin the climb up the WHL leaderboard. The only thing standing in the way Tuesday was Seattle goaltender Marek Sklenicka...which he did repeatedly.

Sklenicka made 32 saves and Seattle snared a 3-1 win to halt a seven-game losing streak. The Thunderbirds continued a stretch of six consecutive home wins head-to-head, with the home team winning each of the last five meetings overall between Wenatchee and Seattle.

Simon Lovsin scored two goals for the Thunderbirds, punching in a second chance off an initial shot from Ashton Cumby with five minutes to play in the first period. Tobias Tvrznik made 17 saves in the opening 20 minutes, and held Wenatchee's hosts at bay through the remainder of the first period. The Wild turned the offensive pace in their favor in the second period, with 13 shots to Seattle's five, but had no more luck hitting the back of the net.

Coster Dunn and Brock England tag-teamed to score on the rush 92 seconds into the third, with England hitting Dunn on a give-and-go - Dunn deposited the puck in the top corner of the cage for a 2-0 Seattle advantage. Lovsin netted his second goal of the night with 5:51 remaining, scraping the puck through a collision at the net and pushing it over the goal line just before the net gave way.

Down 3-0, Wenatchee kept pushing, and got on the board with 75 seconds to play when Josh Fluker floated a shot from the blue line through traffic at the front of the net. Tvrznik briefly went to the bench for an extra attacker after that, but Wenatchee was limited to just the one marker.

Lovsin's two-goal night was the only multi-point showing for either team - Seattle edged Wenatchee 35-33 on the shot count and 32-27 at the faceoff dot, but the penalty-killing units combined for a perfect night on seven chances. Zane Saab finished with an assist for the Wild, giving him points in back-to-back games.

All that remains for the Wild before the Christmas break is a Wednesday night visit to the league-leading Everett Silvertips, with the opening puck drop slated for 7:05 p.m. at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. Live coverage of Wednesday's game is available on Newsradio 560 KPQ and Victory+. Wenatchee returns to home ice December 28 against the Spokane Chiefs on Margaritaville Night, presented by Journey Travel & Tours.

Tickets for that game and all regular-season Wild home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

