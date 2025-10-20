Four Rockets Named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Watch List

Kelowna Rockets goaltender Harrison Boettiger

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are proud to announce that four players within the organization have been named to the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2025-26 season, an early indicator of talent being monitored ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

Current Rockets goaltender Harrison Boettiger, forwards Kalder Varga and Kanjyu Gojsic, and prospect goaltender Frantisek Poletin have all earned recognition on the list released earlier today by NHL Central Scouting.

Boettiger and Poletin both received a "B" rating, projecting as potential second or third-round selections. Varga earned a "C" rating, indicating a potential fourth or fifth-round projection, while Gojsic was listed with a "W" rating, identifying him as a potential sixth- or seventh-round candidate.

The Preliminary Players to Watch List is the first major benchmark in NHL Central Scouting's evaluation process, assigning letter-based rankings to eligible players based on their projected draft rounds. These ratings will be refined throughout the season leading up to the final rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

Rating Criteria:

A Rating: 1st Round Candidate

B Rating: 2nd/3rd Round Candidate

C Rating: 4th/5th Round Candidate

W Rating: 6th/7th Round Candidate

LV (Limited Viewing): Player with limited evaluation due to injury or availability

The Rockets have a long history of developing NHL-calibre talent, and the inclusion of four players on the preliminary list reinforces the organization's continued commitment to player development and excellence.

