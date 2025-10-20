Gizowski, Hood & Molgachev Recognized in WHL Weekly Awards for October 20

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Prince George Cougars forward Kooper Gizowski has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, October 19, 2025.

Gizowski, a 20-year-old product of Edmonton, Alta., tallied eight points (4G-4A) and a plus-6 rating in two games, as the Cougars went 2-0-0-0 this past week.

The 5-foot-10, 171-pound left winger started his week with a hat-trick performance in a 5-0 road win over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday, October 17. Gizowski opened the scoring late in the first period, before recording a power-play goal 1:09 into the second period to give the Cougars a 2-0 advantage. He completed the hat trick midway through the third period with another even strength goal. The veteran forward was named third star of the game for his efforts.

Gizowski followed up by registering five points (1G-4A) in a 9-3 road win over the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, October 18. For the second consecutive night, Gizowski opened the scoring, this time only 1:51 into regulation. The Cougars built a 3-0 lead, only to watch the Americans erase the deficit. On a third-period power play, Gizowski set up Washington Capitals prospect Terik Parascak for the go-ahead marker, giving Prince George a 4-3 lead that stood the test of time as the Cougars went on to a 9-3 triumph. Gizowski finished with a goal, two primary assists, and two secondary assists, good enough to earn second-star honours.

With 18 points (9G-9A), Gizowski is enjoying a nine-game point-scoring streak to open the 2025-26 WHL campaign, helping the Cougars to a 7-2-0-0 start. Gizowski's nine-game run is tied for the longest point-scoring streak in the WHL so far this season.

Gizowski's 18 points have him tied for second in scoring across the WHL.

Claimed off waivers from the Lethbridge Hurricanes during the offseason, Gizowski's scoring rate of two points per game has him well on his way to a career campaign. He registered career marks in goals (17), assists (18), and points (35) in 63 games with the Hurricanes last season.

Originally selected by the Spokane Chiefs in the second round (40th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Gizowski has scored 115 points (57G-58A) in 248 career WHL regular season games.

Next up, the Cougars host the Medicine Hat Tigers (7-4-0-0) Wednesday, October 22 (7 p.m. PT) at the CN Centre in Prince George.

ISLANDERS PROSPECT HOOD NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Vancouver Giants netminder and New York Islanders prospect Burke Hood has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, October 19, 2025.

Hood, an 18-year-old product of Brandon, Man., went 2-0-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .955 save percentage this past week.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound puckstopper's first appearance of the week came Friday, October 17, as the Giants defeated the Wenatchee Wild by a 5-2 margin. Hood turned aside 36 of the 38 shots sent his way, including a 13-shot third period, en route to being named third star of the game.

Hood followed up by backstopping the Giants to a 3-1 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Sunday, October 19. The second-year WHL netminder made 29 saves and was named first star of the game.

Hood has appeared in nine games to start 2025-26, going 5-4-0-0 with a 3.84 GAA. His five wins are tied for fourth in the WHL.

The New York Islanders selected Hood in the sixth round (170th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Originally selected by the Giants in the sixth round (119th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Hood has appeared in 51 career WHL regular season games, logging a record of 24-17-6-0 with a 3.26 GAA, .905 SV%, and three shutouts.

The Giants have collected points in three consecutive games, including two wins, and are 5-6-0-1 to start the season. Next up, the Giants host the Portland Winterhawks (5-5-0-0) this Friday, October 24 (7 p.m. PT) at Langley Events Centre.

HITMEN FORWARD MOLGACHEV NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Calgary Hitmen forward Andrei Molgachev has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, October 19, 2025.

Molgachev, a 17-year-old product of Magnitogorsk, Russia, recorded five points (4G-1A) and a plus-1 rating in three games this past week, as the Hitmen went 1-1-1-0.

The first-year WHL forward tallied his fourth goal of the season with an unassisted effort 4:30 into Friday's road game in Lethbridge. The Hitmen went on to drop a barnburner by a score of 7-6 in overtime.

Back in the friendly confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome, Molgachev exploded for four points (3G-1A), including a hat trick, as the Hitmen dumped the visiting Spokane Chiefs by a 5-0 margin. The 5-foot-9, 181-pound centre opened the scoring 9:37 into the first period, before putting Calgary ahead 2-0 only 2:11 into the second period. After logging a secondary assist on a third-period goal by Caine Wilke, Molgachev put the icing on the hat trick, giving the Hitmen a commanding 5-0 lead with 8:42 to go in regulation. Molgachev was named the first star of the game.

Selected by the Hitmen in the first round (25th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Molgachev leads Calgary in scoring with 11 points (7G-4A) in nine games.

Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Molgachev was assigned a 'W' rating in NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List. Players with a 'W' rating are projected sixth- or seventh-round picks in the upcoming NHL Draft.

Through nine games, the Hitmen are 5-3-1-0.

Next up, the Hitmen visit the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday, October 25 (6 p.m. MT) at Marchant Crane Centrium.

