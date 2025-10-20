Rebels this Week

Published on October 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels forward Beckett Hamilton (center) and Ty Coupland (right)

The Rebels were dealt a pair of agonizingly heartbreaking losses last weekend at the Marchant Crane Centrium.

On Friday, a goal with 27 seconds left in regulation was the difference as the Portland Winterhawks edged the Rebels 3-1. Landon MacSwain scored the lone Rebels goal in the final seconds of period two - his second goal in as many games. Chase Wutzke made 25 saves on the night.

Then on Saturday, it was a third period penalty shot goal that helped the Spokane Chiefs sneak past the Rebels 3-2. MacSwain ran his goal streak to three games while Talon Brigley scored in the game's final minute for his 100th career point. Wutzke made 18 saves. Red Deer outshot Spokane 24-21 and was 2-for-6 on the power play while the Chiefs were 0-for-2.

This Week

It's one of the busiest weeks of the season as the Rebels play four games in five nights starting Tuesday in Moose Jaw. The Rebels will be seeking revenge from a 6-4 loss to the Warriors in a heated game at the Marchant Crane Centrium on October 10. Then Wednesday, the Rebels take on the Swift Current Broncos for the first time this season.

Following that, the Rebels have home games at the Marchant Crane Centrium on Friday versus the Regina Pats (7 p.m.) and Saturday against the Calgary Hitmen (6 p.m.) marking the first time the Rebels have played either team this season.

Tickets for all Rebels home games can be purchased at ticketsalberta.com. Every Rebels game - home and away - is broadcast exclusively 106.7 REWIND Radio and Victory+.

ON THE RADAR

Two Rebels were included on the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2026 NHL Draft. Forward Beckett Hamilton was given a C-rating (potential fourth- or fifth-round pick) while goaltender Peyton Shore was given a W-rating (possible sixth- and seventh-round pick).

2025 WHL CUP

Six Rebels prospects have been chosen to represent their province this week at the 2025 WHL Cup at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Each player was selected by the club at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. Four have been named to Team Alberta (D - Nolan Wolitski, F - Chace Turchak, D - Owen Archer, G - Chase Nielsen), and one each to Team Saskatchewan (F - Bronx Becker) and Team Manitoba (F - Dylan Russell). The 2025 WHL Cup goes October 22 to 26 at the Marchant Crane Centrium. The Rebels are tied with the Saskatoon Blades and Penticton Vees for having the most players selected to play at the tournament.

Little Rebel

Does your child want to be a part of the Rebels' Pre-Game ceremonies? CEDA, TBS Source for Sports and DQ present the "Little Rebel." If your child is between 5 and 11 years old and plays hockey or ringette, head down to TBS Source for Sports to enter their name to become the "Little Rebel" for an upcoming game.

DQ Birthday Packages

The DQ Birthday Package is a great way to celebrate your child's birthday with the Red Deer Rebels and Woolly Bully. Visit the Rebels' Office or reddeerrebels.com for more information.

