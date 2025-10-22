Three Oil Kings Prospects Set to Represent Provinces at WHL Cup

Published on October 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Red Deer, Alta. - Three Edmonton Oil Kings prospects from the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft are set to participate in the 2025 WHL Cup in Red Deer this week.

Defencemen Holden Wouters and Chris Kokkoris will play for Team British Columbia at the event, while Cole Landreville will play for Team Manitoba. The tournament features some of the top WHL prospects that were most recently taken in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Wouters, the second overall selection in the draft, is playing this season with St. Georges School U18 Prep and has already tallied two points in four games. Last season with the St. George's U15 Prep club, the Vancouver, B.C. product notched 41 points in 29 games.

Kokkoris, out of Langley, B.C., is honing his craft with Yale Hockey Academy U18 Prep. In four games, the big defender has a goal and an assist. Last season, Kokkoris notched 37 points in 34 games for Yale Hockey Academy's U15 Prep squad.

Landreville is currently playing with Pilot Mound Academy's U18 Prep squad where he has played in seven games, scoring six goals and adding six assists. The St. Claude, Man. product currently is second on his team in goals and points, and leads them in assists.

Meanwhile, the Oil Kings will also be represented by staff at the event. Oil Kings Volunteer Assistant Coach and Police Liason Jack Redlick will be an Assistant Coach with Team Alberta. Team Physiotherapist Matt Goertzen will join Team Alberta as the Athletic Therapist as well.

The tournament begins this evening, and runs until Sunday, October 26. Team B.C. and Team Manitoba play each other on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Team B.C. Schedule:

Wednesday, October 22 vs. Saskatchewan (4:15 p.m.)

Thursday, October 23 vs. Manitoba (4:15 p.m.)

Friday, October 24 vs. Alberta (1:15 p.m.)

Team Manitoba Schedule:

Wednesday, October 22 vs. Alberta (7:00 p.m.)

Thursday, October 23 vs. British Columbia (4:15 p.m.)

Friday, October 24 vs. Saskatchewan (10:30 a.m.)







