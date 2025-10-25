Giants Push Late But Fall 6-5 to Winterhawks

Published on October 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants exchange congratulations after a goal against the Portland Winterhawks

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants exchange congratulations after a goal against the Portland Winterhawks(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants lost a high scoring affair at Langley Events Centre on Saturday night, falling 6-5 to the Portland Winterhawks.

The loss drops the Giants' overall record to 5-7-0-1, while the Winterhawks improve to 6-5-0-0.

The Giants went down 3-1 after the first period and kept the game close throughout, but every time they got to within a goal, Portland would respond.

Vancouver got goals on Friday from Ty Halaburda, Cameron Schmidt, Adam Titlbach, Aaron Obobaifo and Tobias Tobik.

Nathan Free had two goals for Portland, while Alex Weiermair, Sam Spehar, Reed Brown and Jordan Duguay each scored once.

GAME SUMMARY

Halaburda opened the scoring for the Giants early on a power play, when Schmidt's shot led to a loose puck in the crease that Halaburda poked home.

Portland responded with three consecutive goals.

First, Weiermair scored from the right circle on a 3-on-2 rush.

Then, Free just got one over the goal line on a power play. Initially, play continued as the referee had thought the puck stayed out after a great effort from Ryan Lin to swipe it off the goal line, but after video review, it was revealed the puck had barely crossed the line.

Spehar scored on another power play late in the first to make it 3-1 for Portland after 20 minutes.

Midway through the second period, Schmidt got the Giants to within a goal when he scored his seventh of the season from the right circle.

With less than five minutes left in the second, Brown stole a puck just inside the Giants zone and scored from the right face-off dot to put Portland back ahead by two goals.

Titlbach scored early in the third period to make the score 4-3 for Portland, after taking a cross-ice pass from Brett Olson.

Another quick response from Portland made it 5-3, after a bad turnover during 4-on-4 play.

At the 7:24 mark of the third period, the Giants showed they still wouldn't go away when Obobaifo and Schmidt played give-and-go to make it a 5-4 game.

Duguay scored the eventual game-winner just a few minutes later on a goal off the rush.

Tomik scored shorthanded with the extra attacker out with 1:45 remaining in regulation, getting the Giants to within a goal yet again, but 6-5 was as close as they'd get.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 7/11/17 = 35 | POR - 10/9/6 = 25

PP: VAN- 3/5 | POR - 2/2

Face-Offs: VAN - 29 | POR - 35

3 STARS

1st: POR - Nathan Free - 2G, 2 SOG, +1

2nd: VAN - Aaron Obobaifo - 1G, 3 SOG

3rd: POR - Jordan Duguay - 1G, 1A, 1 SOG, +2

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Burke Hood (11 saves / 15 shots) + Kelton Pyne (8 saves / 10 shots)

Portland: WIN - Blake Clark (30 saves / 35 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"Our guys competed. A lot of positives. We were right there at the end. We didn't quit. We found ways. Even with 20 seconds left, I thought we were going to be able to tie it up and send it to overtime. But any time you score five goals in a game, you've got to find a way to win. For our group, old habits die hard it seems. We do some things that are self-inflicted and put us in a tough spot." - Head Coach Parker Burgess

UPCOMING

The Giants host Portland on Friday and then play a home-and-home with Kamloops next weekend.

Date Opponent Time Location

Saturday, October 25 Kamloops 6:00 PM PDT Sandman Centre

Sunday, October 26 Kamloops 4:00 PM PDT Langley Events Centre

Saturday, November 1 Kelowna 7:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre

Sunday, November 2 Prince George 4:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre

The Giants next home game is Friday, October 24 against the Portland Winterhawks for Hockey Fights Cancer Night! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.

