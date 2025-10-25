Broncos Show Grit in 4-0 Loss to Raiders

Published on October 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Swift Current Broncos couldn't find the back of the net on Friday night, falling 4-0 to the Prince Albert Raiders in a hard-fought East Division matchup at the Art Hauser Centre. The game marked the first of eight meetings between the two rivals this season.

Both teams came out strong in the opening period, playing a tight, physical game that offered little room to operate. The first 20 minutes were defined by disciplined defensive play and gritty battles in the neutral zone, as neither side managed to generate sustained pressure or quality scoring chances.

In the second period, the Raiders began to tilt the ice in their favor, sustaining long stretches of offensive zone time. The Broncos were forced to spend much of the frame killing penalties, logging nine minutes shorthanded. Despite that challenge, Swift Current's penalty killers were outstanding, keeping Prince Albert off the scoreboard and limiting high-danger chances. The Broncos even managed to improve their shot count from the first period.

The game began to slip away in the third period as fatigue started to show. The Raiders broke the deadlock at 4:46 when Owen Corkish fired home what would stand as the game-winning goal. Less than two minutes later, Aiden Oiring extended the lead, with Corkish and Brayden Dube drawing the assists. Prince Albert continued to press in the final minutes, adding two more goals to seal the 4-0 victory.

Goaltender Joey Rocha was a bright spot for the Broncos, turning aside 32 of 36 shots and keeping his team within reach for much of the night. Swift Current finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play, while Prince Albert went 0-for-4. The Raiders held a 36-18 edge in shots on goal and a 31-22 advantage in the faceoff circle.

Following the game, Broncos Head Coach Dean DeSilva praised his team's effort but acknowledged they ran out of gas.

"Parts of our game really did well tonight," said DeSilva. "Our penalty killers killed some big minutes. A young team, we simply ran out of gas. They scored two goals 90 seconds apart and again later in the period. We had chances but we ran out of steam."

With the loss, the Broncos record goes to 6-4-0-1, but they will have a chance at redemption as they take on the Raider again on Saturday, October 25, this time on home ice at the InnovationPlex.







