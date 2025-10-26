Tigers Beat Rockets, 4-3, in Overtime

Published on October 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers took on the Rockets for the first and only time this season on Saturday night in Prospera Place.

The first period was heavily in the Kelowna's favour as they outshot Medicine Hat 21-4 in the first frame. The Tigers previously had a trend of starting games off early with a goal and outshooting their opponents, but Saturday's game broke the trend as the Tigers spent a lot of the firs period relying on their strong defense. Despite the immense pressure from the Rockets, Carter Casey's tremendous play and the Tigers defensive core held Kelowna to only two goals. Kelowna's first came at 4:58 from Carson Wetsch. Their second came at 17:56 from Tomas Poletin.

The second period was a lot better for the Tigers as they came out flying right from the start. By the end of the period, the Tigers outshot the Rockets 10-8 in the second frame. Gavin Kor sparked the comeback for the Tigers with their first of three straight goals at 2:40. Misha Volotovskii won the faceoff draw to Kor who took a quick shot from the bottom of the circle to close the gap on the Rockets. The Tigers continued their momentum and Carter Cunningham scored a gorgeous short handed goal on a breakaway at 10:05 to tie the game. The Tabbies tallied their third straight goal at 12:18 with a deflection from Kadon McCann on the power play. Liam Ruck and Markus Ruck connected for the assists.

Medicine Hat carried a 3-2 lead into the third frame and worked hard to maintain the lead. They played back and forth with the Rockets and spent time equally in both ends. The Tigers put up 6 shots in the period to Kelowna's 10, but the Tigers still controlled possession well in the third period. Medicine Hat continued their strategy from previous matchups, prioritizing high-danger shots on goal over shots from the outside. Kelowna pulled their goaltender in the late minutes of the third frame and managed to score the tying goal at 17:59 from Hayden Paupanekis. The Tigers required extra time for the second straight game.

While the Rockets controlled possession for most of the overtime period, as soon as the Tigers got the puck away they made sure to put the pressure on immediately. Dayton Reschny collected the puck down low and skated it along the side wall, trailed by Kelowna defenders the entire time. Reschny turned and carried the puck down the center of the zone, separating himself from the defender and challenging the goaltender. Taking advantage of the space he created, Reschny fired a quick wrist shot over the goaltender's blocker to win Saturday's matchup in overtime for the Tigers. Bryce Pickford and Noah Davidson were credited with the assists on the goal.

Casey had his second start in two nights and managed to stop 37 of 40 shots on goal. He made some tremendous saves to keep the game close, and was a big part of the Tigers win on Saturday.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/1 - 100.0%

PK: 5/5 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Carson Wetsch (1G, 2A) - Kelowna

Carter Cunningham (1G) - Medicine Hat

Hayden Paupanekis (1G, 1A) - Kelowna

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Dayton Reschny

The Tigers will wrap up their B.C. road trip in Penticton on Monday, October 27th







