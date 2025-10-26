Broncos Face Tough Battle in Loss to Raiders
Published on October 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
The Swift Current Broncos couldn't find their rhythm on Saturday night, falling 5-0 to the Prince Albert Raiders at the InnovationPlex in their second meeting of the season.
Prince Albert jumped ahead early with two first-period goals, and the Broncos were forced to chase the game from there. Despite flashes of energy throughout the game, Swift Current couldn't generate sustained offensive pressure against the Raiders defense.
The Raiders added two more goals in the second period and then sealed the deal in the final minutes of the third, adding one more to make it 5-0.
Goaltender Joey Rocha battled through the opening 40 minutes, stopping 25 of 29 shots before Aiden Eskit came on in relief to start the third, turning aside 11 of 12. The Broncos were outshot 41-18 overall, including 15-6 in the opening frame, and went 0-for-2 on the power play while Prince Albert capitalized on three of their four chances.
While the scoreboard didn't favour Swift Current, Head Coach Dean DeSilva said the game was a learning experience.
"PA is a team that doesn't stop moving their feet," said DeSilva. "Our young guys got a taste of how this league works and how hard you have to battle. We'll put this behind us and move forward and continue to learn."
The Broncos record now sits at 6-5-0-1 on the season and they will look to regroup for their next game on November 1, when they head to Red Deer to take on the Rebels.
