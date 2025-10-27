Oil Kings Fall to Hitmen in Hard Fought Affair at Rogers Place

Published on October 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings played in their fifth consecutive one-goal game on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Calgary Hitmen 3-2 at Rogers Place.

Edmonton was able to score first in this one though as Andrew O'Neill was able to fire one five-hole on Eric Tu, giving Edmonton the 1-0 lead eight minutes into the game.

In the second, with the Oil Kings on a powerplay, Miroslav Holinka was tripped by Ethan Moore, who then scored on a breakaway to tie the game, changing momentum. Brandon Gorzynski would score for Calgary seven minutes later to make it 2-1. However, Poul Andersen responded for Edmonton about two and a half minutes later to lead things into a 2-2 third period.

While Edmonton was 0-for-3 on the powerplay, Calgary had six opportunities and was able to score at the 8:47 mark of the third period off the stick of Gorzynski for his second of the game for what would be the ultimate game winner.

Calgary outshot the Oil Kings 24-23 in the contest as Edmonton falls to 9-4-1-1, and 1-2-1-1 over their last five games, all of which have been decided by a single goal.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Wednesday in Lethbridge.







