Warriors Fall to Brandon on Sunday Afternoon

Published on October 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







BRANDON, Man. - The Moose Jaw Warriors couldn't overcome the strength of the Brandon Wheat Kings' power play.

After an interference call to the Warriors under seven minutes into the first period, the Brandon Wheat Kings were able to capitalize on the man-advantage to tally the first goal of the game. The Warriors registered their first opportunity on the man-advantage late into the period, but were unable to convert on the opportunity before time ran out on the frame.

The Warriors faced a special teams struggle in the second period. Following a cross-checking call to Caleb Hadland, the Warriors were unable to capitalize on their minute of 5 - 3 and were again unable to find the back of the net during the remainder of the penalty to Hadland.

At even strength, the Wheat Kings were able to cash in on the momentum from their successful penalty kills with Luke Mistelbacher sending home his second goal of the game. Jan Trefny responded quickly to bring the Warriors back within one after he notched his first career WHL goal.

Following a tripping call to Colt Carter, the Wheat Kings were quick to tally their third goal of the game 31 seconds into the man advantage. Grayson Burzynski tallied another goal for the Wheat Kings under two minutes later. Chase Surkan added his second power play goal of the night under three minutes later to leave the Warriors with a 5 - 1 deficit.

After Cohen Williams was called for interference, the Warriors had their first successful penalty kill of the game, and the teams headed into the second intermission separated by four goals.

Following incidental minor penalties to Noah Degenstein and Max Lavoie, the teams played four-on-four early in the period. The Warriors saw quality chances from both Kash Andresen and William Degagne, but neither player was able to convert on the opportunity.

The Wheat Kings were awarded their fifth power play under four minutes into the frame, and rookie Chase Surkan added his third goal of the game.

Mathieu Lajoie tallied the first goal of his WHL career to bring the Warriors back within four over 13 minutes to play in the third period. Brandon struck back quickly with a goal off the stick of Luke Mistelbacher to give him a hat trick.

On the power play, Connor Schmidt tallied the Warriors' third goal to bring them back within four with just under ten minutes to play. The Warriors headed back to the penalty kill with just past eight minutes remaining. The Warriors were able to hold off the Wheat Kings' power play and draw a penalty to put themselves on the man advantage.

Mathieu Lajoie tallied the first power-play goal of his career and his second goal of the night to bring the Warriors closer to the Wheat Kings. Dylan Ronald added another power play goal for the Wheat Kings with thirty seconds left to play in the game.

Kyle Jones and Matthew Hutchison combined for 35 saves on 43 shots. Across the ice, Filip Ruzicka made 41 saves on 45 shots. The Warriors went two for three on the power play and two for seven on the penalty kill.

The Warriors are back in action at the hangar on October 31st to welcome the Regina Pats for a Halloween game. Tickets can be purchased here.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2025

