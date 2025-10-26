Chiefs Return Home Sunday to Host Everett Silvertips for First Time this Season

Published on October 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs will host the Everett Silvertips for the first time this season as they return to Spokane Arena Sunday night after going 4-2-0-0 on their long road trip. It's Delta Hotels by Marriott Night! One lucky fan will win a $250 gift card to Delta Hotels by Marriott for a stay at one of 135 hotel locations.

TIME: 5:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.

PROMO: Delta Hotels by Marriott Night presented by 590 KQNT

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 4:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.