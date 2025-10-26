Chiefs Return Home Sunday to Host Everett Silvertips for First Time this Season
Published on October 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs will host the Everett Silvertips for the first time this season as they return to Spokane Arena Sunday night after going 4-2-0-0 on their long road trip. It's Delta Hotels by Marriott Night! One lucky fan will win a $250 gift card to Delta Hotels by Marriott for a stay at one of 135 hotel locations.
TIME: 5:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.
PROMO: Delta Hotels by Marriott Night presented by 590 KQNT
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 4:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
Western Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2025
- T-Birds Earn Road Split in PG - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Game Day Hub: October 26 vs Victoria - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs Return Home Sunday to Host Everett Silvertips for First Time this Season - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Looking to Bounce Back in Battle with Hitmen - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Carsyn Dyck Strikes Twice Early As Hawks Freeze Out Blades In Home Opener - Portland Winterhawks
- Tri-City Trips Wenatchee, 3-1, Saturday, Tallies Two in 13 Seconds to Take Momentum - Wenatchee Wild
- Halaburda's OT Winner, Pyne's 45 Saves Lift Giants Past Blazers in OT - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Return Home Sunday to Host Everett Silvertips for First Time this Season
- Burcar, Esler Shine in Chiefs' 3-2 Shootout Win over Oil Kings Tuesday
- Preview: Chiefs Wrap up Six-Game Road Trip in Edmonton Tuesday Night
- Preview: Chiefs Face Hitmen in Rare Sunday Afternoon Match-Up
- Vieillard, Chiefs Hold on for Second-Straight Win Saturday, 3-2, Over Rebels