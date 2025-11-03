Pavao's overtime winner lifts Americans to 4-3 win over Tigers

Published on November 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB. - Cruz Pavao scored his first career overtime winner, lifting the Tri-City Americans (6-7-1-0) to a 4-3 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers (10-5-2-0) Sunday night.

The game had a fast pace to start with both teams skating up and down the ice, but despite that, there was only one shot on net between the two teams in the opening minutes.

On their first shot of the game, Medicine Hat opened the scoring. A loose puck was poked away from the slot by the Americans and was found by Jonas Woo near the top of the right circle.

He quickly turned a fired a shot through traffic, sailing it over the glove of Xavier Wendt to open the scoring 7:41 into the game.

Tri-City answered back less than two minutes later. After an excellent shift in the Tigers zone, Carter Savage had the puck on the goal line to the blocker side of Carter Casey. He quickly fed a pass to Gavin Garland who was parked in front of the net, and Garland tipped the puck over the glove of Casey to tie the game with his second goal of the year.

The Tigers thought they had regained their lead in the final seconds of the period, but the buzzer had clearly sounded to signal the end of the period before Liam Ruck beat Wendt over the glove on a breakaway.

The speed of the game continued in the second period, highlighted by a 6:46 stretch without a whistle. Both goaltenders made strong saves in the middle frame, with Wendt and Casey going save for save to keep the game tied at one.

Tri-City received their first power play of the game 13:18 into the second, and while they couldn't score on the man advantage, they did take a 2-1 lead nine seconds after the penalty expired.

A goal-mouth scramble developed in front of Casey, and Charlie Elick pinched in from the blue line to poke the puck on net. It floated through the traffic in front and past Casey's glove for Elick's third of the year, putting Tri-City on top 2-1 with 4:33 left in the second.

The Americans nearly added to the lead in the final seconds of the period when Jake Gudelj swung the puck in front of the net for Cruz Pavao, but Casey slammed his pads together to deny the Americans of a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes.

Connor Dale added to the Americans lead 1:19 into the third period. Racing down the left wing on a partial two-on-one rush, Dale faked a pass to Virk before firing the puck past the blocker of Casey for his fifth goal of the year.

Penalty trouble cost the Americans five minutes later. Markus Ruck snapped a shot over the shoulder of Wendt with traffic in front, pulling the Tigers within one 6:14 into the third.

Just seconds later Tri-City went to another penalty kill, and this time it took Medicine Hat just seven seconds for Woo to score his second goal of the game, tying the game at three with 13:20 to play.

The score remained tied at three as the game entered the final minute before Bryce Pickford was given a double minor for high sticking, opening the door for the Americans in overtime.

On the four-on-three power play, Pavao took a pass in the right faceoff circle before turning toward the net, taking a few strides in, and wiring a shot over the glove of Casey to win the game 4-3. The goal was Pavao's first career overtime winner, and third career game winner.

The Americans now kick off a six-game homestand at the Toyota Center when they welcome the Vancouver Giants for a 7:05 puck drop on Friday.







