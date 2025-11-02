Oil Kings Looking to Keep Offence Rolling, Host Broncos

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings wrap up a weekend set at Rogers Place this afternoon as they welcome the Swift Current Broncos to the Alberta capital.

The Oil Kings are coming off a big 6-1 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers yesterday led by four points from Miroslav Holinka and two goals from Landon Hanson. Edmonton has now won back-to-back games and have score 14 goals over those two games. The Oil Kings 71 goals scored are the most in the WHL, while their 48 goals against are third best in the Eastern Conference.

Edmonton is now 11-4-1-1 on the season, good for 24 points, which sits them first in the Central Division and the Eastern Conference. They're one point ahead of Prince Albert for the conference lead, and three points up on Medicine Hat for the division lead.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are finishing up a two-game trip into Alberta. Yesterday, the Broncos dropped a 3-1 decision against the Red Deer Rebels. Swift Current is 6-6-1-0 on the year, but have only scored one goal over their last three games. They're currently seventh in the Eastern Conference their 28.3% powerplay is third-best in the conference.

Today will mark the first of four meetings between the Oil Kings and the Broncos. Last season, Edmonton went 2-2-0-0 against Swift Current with each team scoring 15 goals in the season series.

Puck drop from Rogers Place is at 2 p.m.







