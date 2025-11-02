Americans Downed by Hurricanes in Overtime

Published on November 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Lethbridge, AB. - The Tri-City Americans (5-7-1-0) battled back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits Saturday night, but ultimately fell 4-3 in overtime to the Lethbridge Hurricanes (4-12-0-1) on the road.

The game didn't start well for the Americans as the Hurricanes came out of the gate with some jump. That led to Lethbridge opening the scoring early in the first.

Off the rush, Kade Duell skated down the left wing into the Tri-City zone before dropping the puck off to the trailing Hudson Kibblewhite. He took the pass in the slot and fired the puck over the blocker of an outstretched Ryan Grout 5:42 into the game.

Just under three minutes later, Shane Smith added a power play goal for Lethbridge, doubling their lead at 2-0 8:33 into the game.

The first period ended with the Americans trailing 2-0 and shots 9-7 Lethbridge.

The Americans got on the board a little over halfway through the second period. Carter Kingerski skated down the slot and fired a shot that snuck through the five hole of Koen Cleaver. The puck sat in the crease where David Byrne shoveled it in, scoring his first career WHL goal.

The Americans went to the second intermission trailing 2-1.

In the opening minute of the third Tri-City tied the game. Carsen Adair tried to pass the puck across his own zone, but Cruz Pavao intercepted the pass near the blue line.

He skated in on a breakaway before snapping a shot over the shoulder of Cleaver for his fifth of the year, tying the game at two.

A few minutes later, while playing four-on-four, Lethbridge regained the lead. Adair took a pass from behind the Americans net and slammed a one timer past the glove of Grout, restoring Lethbridge's lead at 3-2.

Tri-City trailed 3-2 until late in the game when they were the recipients of a lucky bounce. Carter Savage fired the puck on net from the left-wing boards and Cleaver made the save.

The puck then sat in the crease and Hurricanes defenseman Brayden Smith went to pick it up, but accidentally knocked it into his own net, tying the game with 4:17 left in regulation. Savage was credited with his first goal of the season.

The score remained 3-3 as the Americans went into overtime for the first time this season. After Tri-City just missed on a great scoring chance in the Hurricanes zone, Lethbridge came back up ice and won the game.

Shane Smith took a pass in the slot from near the goal line and beat Grout on the blocker side, winning the game for Lethbridge.

The Americans wrap up their short two-game road trip with a stop against the defending WHL champions, the Medicine Hat Tigers (10-5-1-0) Sunday afternoon.







