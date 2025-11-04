October Ironworker of the Month: F Sam Oremba

Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs overage forward Sam Oremba is your Ironworker of the Month for October!

Oremba played in his 250th career WHL game on October 4 against the Prince George Cougars. Originally selected 7th-overall by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Oremba is currently the fourth-highest-scoring Chief this season with four goals and four assists and is +4 over the first 15 games of the year. In October, he logged three goals and a pair of assists while helping lead the team to six wins, including four on the road.

Ironworker of the Month is proudly presented by the International Association of Ironworkers Local 14. Learn more at ironworkers14.org.

