Late Rally Falls Short as Winterhawks Fall to Thunderbirds, 5-3

Published on January 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Kent, Wash. - Two late goals from Jake Gustafson and Luke Wilfley were not enough to propel the Portland Winterhawks past the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday night, as Seattle took a 5-3 victory at accesso ShoWare Center.

Game #44: Portland (3) vs. Seattle (5)

SOG: POR (35) - SEA (28)

PP: POR (1/8) - SEA (3/9)

Saves: Štěbeták (30) - Sklenicka (25)

SCORING:

POR - Alex Weiermair (24) from Jordan Duguay and Ryan Miller

SEA - Antonio Martorana (18) from Noah Kosick and Brock England

SEA - Matthew Gard (8) from Matej Pekar and Noah Kosick

SEA - Noah Kosick (11) from Radim Mrtka and Cameron Schmidt

SEA - Matthew Gard (9) from Noah Kosick and Radim Mrtka

SEA - Sawyer Mayes (9) from Simon Lovsin and Radim Mrtka

POR - Luke Wilfley (3) from Griffin Darby

POR - Jake Gustafson (12) from Sam Spehar

GAME SUMMARY:

Portland, playing its first game in Seattle of the season, got the scoring started behind Alex Weiermair's power play goal. The play generated from a tic-tac-toe passing sequence between Ryan Miller and Jordan Duguay. The Thunderbirds then tore ahead with five unanswered goals between the first and third periods. The Winterhawks would strike late with two goals inside the final two minutes of the third period - the first from Luke Wilfley and the second from Jake Gustafson.

Time ran down as the Thunderbirds held on for a 5-3 final.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks are back in action on Martin Luther King Jr. Monday for a matinee tilt against the Spokane Chiefs. It's Tommypalooza and Mascot Mayhem at the Glass Palace! Join us to celebrate our favorite mascot's seventh birthday with all his mascot friends!

