Brown's Five-Point Night, Power-Play Success Lead Pats Past Warriors 6-3

Published on November 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - In a back-and-forth contest, the Regina Pats emerged victorious, defeating the Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3 at Temple Gardens Centre on Saturday afternoon. The win was backed by a balanced offensive effort and successful power-play that went 3-for-4.

Despite being outshot 14-8 in the first period, the Pats opened the scoring in Moose Jaw striking twice in the first period - both off the stick of Caden Brown. At 12:42, Ruslan Karimov's work below the Warriors' goal line set up Ellis Mieyette, who fed Brown at the point. Brown's initial shot was stopped, but he followed up on his own rebound to score the game's first goal. Just over three minutes later, Reese Hamilton took a pass at the blue line and slid the puck to captain Ephram McNutt. McNutt put the puck toward the net. Brown, again, was there to clean up the rebound, jamming home a loose puck past Chase Wutzke on the man advantage at 15:53 to give Regina a 2-0 lead.

Moose Jaw would answer early in the second to pull within one. At 1:30 of the middle frame, Lynden Lakovic swung a puck around the Pats' net for Landen McFadden to stop on the wall. McFadden would find Schmidt with room, and he'd put a shot past Marek Schlenker. With their lead cut in half, the Pats would push back. Obtaining offensive zone time, Aiden Wagner moved the puck to Brown, who drove the net and left it for Mathis Paull to secure his second of the season at 9:08 to put Regina back up by two. In the latter half of the period, Moose Jaw would capitalize on two power-play opportunities. Just eight seconds into their third man advantage of the night, Aiden Ziprick played the puck to McFadden, who took a shot on net. The puck would bounce onto the stick of Pavel McKenzie, and he tapped it into the open net at 14:40. Not long after, Riley Thorpe capitalized on another power-play, six seconds into the advantage, ripping a shot off the faceoff to even the score 3-3 at 17:43.

In the third, the Pats would get to work quickly on the power-play, scoring 0:35 into the frame. Zach Lansard got the puck to Mieyette, who put it towards the goal. Waiting in front, Zach Moore managed to squeak the puck past Wutzke to give Regina a 4-3 lead. At 15:58, the Pats would score again on the man advantage - their third of the game and sixth in two games. Off the offensive zone draw, Brown threw the puck on net where it ricocheted off Cohen Klassen and into the net to make it 5-3 in favour of Regina. Then, with the Moose Jaw net empty, Brown scored from his own zone to help clinch a 6-3 win on the road.

With the victory on Saturday, Regina improved to 7-9-1-1.

Pats' Schlenker picked up his fifth win of the year, stopping a career-best 36 of 39 shots and Warriors' Wutzke made 35 saves on 40 shots, with the final shots on goal being 41-39 in favour of Regina - also a season-high shot total for the Pats. On special teams, the Pats were successful on the power-play, going 3/4 on the night, while the Warriors scored two of their own on the man advantage (2/4).

The Blue Brigade had 10 different skaters record points against Moose Jaw. Notably, Brown secured his second hat-trick of the season and his third three-plus point night of the season with a career-high five points. Mieyette extended his point streak to a team-high seven games (2G, 5A), while Lansard pushed his to five games (3G, 5A).

The next meeting between these two teams is on November 15 at the Brandt Centre.

FINAL: Regina Pats 6, Moose Jaw Warriors 3

THE GOALS

First Period

Pats 1-0 -#27 Caden Brown (11), assisted by #21 Ellis Mieyette & #25 Ruslan Karimov at 12:42

Karimov dug the puck out below the goal line to Mieyette, who fed Brown at the point. Brown made a move, fired a shot, and buried his own rebound to open the scoring at 12:42.

Pats 2-0 -#27 Caden Brown (12), assisted by #55 Ephram McNutt & #6 Reese Hamilton at 15:53 (PP)

Receiving the puck at the Warriors' blue line, Hamilton shuffled a pass to McNutt, who drove it towards the net. Brown crashed the crease and put in the rebound, scoring at 15:53.

Second Period

Warriors 2-1 - #10 Connor Schmidt (4), assisted by #7 Landen McFadden & #17 Lynden Lakovic at 1:30

Lakovic wrapped the puck around the Pats' net. McFadden stopped it and fed Schmidt in the slot, and Schmidt wired a shot past Schlenker to cut the deficit to one at 1:30.

Pats 3-1 - #32 Mathis Paull (2), assisted by #27 Caden Brown & #23 Aiden Wagner at 9:08

With possession in the offensive zone, Wagner made a pass to Brown. Brown walked in but was stopped, and Paull was quick to poke in the rebound at 9:08, restoring their two-goal lead at 9:08.

Warriors 3-2 - #20 Pavel McKenzie (7), assisted by #7 Landen McFadden & #21 Aiden Ziprick at 14:40 (PP)

Off the draw, Ziprick dished a feed to McFadden whose shot was stopped. The rebound bounced to McKenzie, who batted the puck into the open net at 14:40.

Warriors 3-3 - #38 Riley Thorpe (5), assisted by #14 Ethan Semeniuk at 17:43 (PP)

After a scrum in the faceoff circle, Thorpe picked the puck from the madness and buried his fifth of the season to tie the game at 17:43.

Third Period

Pats 4-3 - #18 Zach Moore (1), assisted by #21 Ellis Mieyette & #57 Zach Lansard at 0:35 (PP)

Lansard tapped the puck to Mieyette, who skated down the wall in the offensize zone, putting a pass towards the net. Moore, screening Wutzke, stopped the puck and tucked it past the goal line at 0:35.

Pats 5-3 - #37 Cohen Klassen (5), assisted by #27 Caden Brown at 15:58 (PP)

Receiving the puck in the slot, Mieyette dragged and unloaded a shot on net with Fawcett burying the rebound for his second of the night at 16:52.

Pats 6-3 - #27 Caden Brown (13) (unassisted) at 19:24

Brown sealed the win with an empty-netter from his own zone at 19:24.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 8 - 18 - 15 - 41

Warriors: 14 - 11 - 14 - 39

Power Plays

Pats: 3/4

Warriors: 2/4

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 36 saves on 39 shots (career-high)

Warriors: Chase Wutzke - 35 saves on 40 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #27 Caden Brown (3G, 2A)

Second Star: #35 Marek Schlenker (36 saves)

Third Star: #38 Riley Thorpe (1G)

COMING UP

The Pats wrap up their lone three-in-three of the season on Sunday, hosting the Swift Current Broncos on November 9 at 2:00 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night. Regina will then resume their three-game homestand next Friday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m. against the Medicine Hat Tigers, kicking off Hockey Weekend in Regina. Tickets are available by stopping by the Brandt Centre Box Office or at reginapats.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.