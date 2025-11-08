T-Birds Doubled up by Vees

Published on November 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







PENTICTON, B.C. - Ashton Cumby assisted on two late goals but the Seattle Thunderbirds comeback fell short as they dropped a 4-2 decision to the Penticton Vees Friday at the South Okanogan Events Centre. Seattle returns home Saturday to begin a six-game home stand when they host the Vancouver Giants at the accesso ShoWare Center. Game time is 6:05 p.m.

Head coach Matt O'Dette was happy with his team's start. "I thought the first period was pretty low event, a pretty tidy road period. We had opportunity to get our forecheck going, get some O-zone time."

Penticton did score the game's first goal. "They scored on a mistake high in our zone," explained O'Dette. Leading 1-0 after the first period, the Vees added both a power play goal and a shorthanded goal in period two.

"I thought in the second, we fell off out path," said O'Dette "It's about managing the momentum of the game. We had some long D-zone shifts and when we finally got the chance to get the puck out and get a line change, we turned it over at the blue line."

Not only did the T-Birds surrender a shorthanded goal but they went 0-for-5 on the power play. "We're having some trouble executing," remarked O'Dette. "Sometimes when you're not cashing in on the power play you have to simplify as much as you can, create some shot opportunities and second and third chances."

Penticton stretched the lead to 4-0 with a goal at 4:25 of the third.

The Thunderbirds (6-8-1-0) pushed back late. Metaj Pekar scored his fifth of the season at 13:10 assisted by Cumby. Five minutes later Sawyer Mayes deflected in a Cumby shot from the blue line to make it 4-2. The goal was the fourth for Mayes this season, but that's as close as Seattle would get.

T-Birds Extras

Brock England continues to be away from the team. He is playing for Team Canada Red at the U17 World Hockey Challenge. The Event concludes this weekend.

This was Seattle's final road game to Penticton this season. The final three head to head matchups between the two teams will take place at the accesso ShoWare Center. The Vees first appearance in Kent will be December 12th.

Eleven of the next 15 T-Birds games will be on home ice.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.