Vees Pick Up 4-2 Victory Over Thunderbirds

Published on November 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees took an early lead and never looked back on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre defeating the Seattle Thunderbirds by a 4-2 score.

The Vees climb to 9-6-1-2 on the season with the victory.

The Vees and Thunderbirds played an even contest in the first with both teams establishing a forecheck. It wasn't until 14:11 that Booker Toninato made a good play to keep the puck in at the line and then drove the net finishing off a pass from Cameron Norrie for his first WHL goal.

In the second period the Vees special teams went to work. Nolan Stevenson fired home a point shot on the powerplay for his first in the WHL to make the score 2-0. Then, Jacob Kvasnicka stole a puck at the Thunderbirds line and went in alone for a breakaway goal shorthanded, his ninth of the season.

The score was 3-0 after 40 minutes.

The Vees would add to their lead in the third period when Matteo Danis cashed in on a rebound for his sixth of the year to make it 4-0.

The Thunderbirds would not go away easily as at 13:10 Matej Pekar made a dash through the middle of the ice and potted a shot high glove on AJ Reyelts to make it 4-1. Then, Sawyer Mayes deflected a point shot into the net with just under two minutes remaining to get Seattle within two.

That would be as close as they would get however with the Vees taking the 4-2 victory.

The Vees went a perfect five-for-five on the penalty kill in the win.

Penticton is back in action Wednesday, Nov. 12 against the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:35PM.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 30

Thunderbirds- 25

Scoring:

Vees- Booker Toninato, Nolan Stevenson, Jacob Kvasnicka, Matteo Danis

Thunderbirds- Matej Pekar, Sawyer Mayes

Power Plays:

Vees- 1/4

Thunderbirds- 0/5

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 23/35

Thunderbirds- Grayson Malinoski - 26/30

