Rockets Split Weekend in Victoria with 6-3 Victory

Published on November 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Kelowna Rockets rebounded in a big way Saturday afternoon, defeating the Victoria Royals 6-3 to split their weekend doubleheader at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Tij Iginla continued his red-hot stretch, scoring twice to lead the way offensively. This marks Iginla's third straight two-goal performance.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna struck first when Nate Corbet (1) opened the scoring midway through the first period, wiring a shot from the point through traffic for his first goal of the season.

In the second period, the Rockets offense erupted for four goals to take control of the game. Tij Iginla (8) doubled the lead on the power play with a highlight-reel toe drag in the slot, ripping a shot high glove side. Hiroki Gojsic (3) extended the lead moments later, pouncing on a loose puck in front after Rowan Guest sent it out from behind the net.

Iginla (9) added his second of the night just two minutes later, capitalizing on a fortuitous bounce in the slot off a pass from Carson Wetsch, while Daniel Pekar (2) followed up 25 seconds later, burying a rebound in front to make it 5-1.

Victoria responded with two goals late in the frame, but Kelowna's defensive structure held firm the rest of the way. Kalder Varga (3) rounded out the scoring in the third, deflecting a Hayden Paupanekis point shot on the power play to secure the 6-3 win.

The Rockets earned their seventh win of the season and split the two-game set on Vancouver Island. All seven wins have come against BC Division opponents so far this season.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 29 | Victoria 30

Power Play: Kelowna 2/5 | Victoria 1/7

Faceoffs: Kelowna 27 | Victoria 33

UP NEXT

The Rockets return home to Prospera Place on Friday, November 14th, when they host the Lethbridge Hurricanes at 7:05 pm.

Tickets are available now at selectyourtickets.com or in person at the Select Your Tickets Box Office.

