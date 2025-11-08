Game Preview: Cougars at Wild

WENATCHEE, WA - The Prince George Cougars conclude their six game road-trip tonight as they visit the Wenatchee Wild for the first time this season. Puck drop at the Town Toyota Center is at 6:00 pm. The Prince George Cougars coming off an emotional and come-from-behind 5-4 win last night over the Everett Silvertips at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

vs. WILD: Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Prince George Cougars and the Wenatchee Wild. The Cougars finished 4-1-0-0- against the Wild in the 2024-2025 season series. Jett Lajoie and Terik Parascak lead all returning Cougars in points against Wenatchee with four each in four games. Josh Ravensbergen is also a career 5-0-0-0 against Wenatchee.

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

November 8/25 - at Wenatchee

November 28/2025 - at Wenatchee

March 13/2026 - vs Wenatchee

March 14/2026 - vs Wenatchee

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

September 28/2024 - at Wenatchee (4-2 WEN)

March 5/2025 - at Wenatchee (4-3 PG)

March 7/2025 - at Wenatchee (4-3 PG)

March 14/2025 - vs Wenatchee (4-2 PG)

March 15/2025 - vs Wenatchee (5-3 PG)

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

Goals (12) - Kooper Gizowski

Assists (18) - Brock Souch

Points (29) - Kooper Gizowski

Penalty Minutes (27) - Aiden Foster

Plus/Minus (+10) - Brock Souch

Wins (8) - Josh Ravensbergen

Goals Against Average (2.58) - Alexander Levshyn

Save Percentage (.905) - Josh Ravensbergen

Shutouts (1) - Josh Ravensbergen

REGULAR SEASON MILESTONE WATCH:

Bauer Dumanski is 13 points away from 100 career points

Terik Parascak is 4 games away from 150 career games

Lee Shurgot is 8 points away from 50 career points

Jett Lajoie is 6 games away from 150 career games

Aiden Foster is 2 games away from 150 career games

WHO'S HOT:

Brock Souch has points in 15 of 16 games (5-17-22)

Kooper Gizowski has points in 15 of 16 games (12-17-29)

Jet Lajoie has goals in 2 of 3 games (2)

Carson Carels has 7 points in his last 4 games (2-5-7)

Lee Shurgot has points in 13 of 17 games (3-13-16)

Terik Parascak has points in 9 of 10 games (8-13-21)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Saturday, November 8 at Wenatchee Wild, 6:00 pm, Town Toyota Centre

Tuesday, November 11 vs Victoria Royals, 2:00 pm, CN Centre

Wednesday, November 12 vs Victoria Royals, 7:00 pm, CN Centre

Friday, November 14 vs Kamloops Blazers, 7:00 pm. CN Centre

Friday, November 21 vs Lethbridge Hurricanes, 7.00 pm. CN Centre

Saturday, November 22 vs Edmonton Oil Kings, 6:00 pm. CN Centre

NEWS AND NOTES

THRU 17: The Prince George Cougars enter tonight's contest with an 11-6-0-0 record through their first 17 games in the 2025-26 season. 14 of the 17 meetings have come against US Division opponents. The Cougars own a tremendous start on the road this season, where they sport a league best 7-2-0-0 record.

LAST GAME: The Cougars earned a character and resilient 5-4 overtime win over the first place Everett Silvertips, Friday in Everett. Josh Ravensbergen was outstanding, making 36 saves in the win. Kooper Gizowski finished the night with four points, while Terik Parascak scored twice, and Lee Shurgot delivered the OT winner.

CARELS TO TEAM CHL: On Tuesday, October 28th, defenceman Carson Carels was named to Team CHL for the CHL/USA Top Prospects Game in Lethbridge, AB. This marks the third straight season the Cougars have put a player into the Team CHL Top Prospect's Game.

HISTORY MADE: On Saturday, October 18th, the Cougars set a new franchise record in their 9-3 win over Tri-City. The Cats scored four goals in a span of 67 seconds, marking the quickest four goals ever scored in franchise history. The WHL's record for fastest four goals came in 1979 when the Lethbridge Broncos scored four in 52 seconds.

NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING: Four Prince George Cougars were named to the National Hockey League's Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Carson Carels highlights the quartet after being named an 'A'-rated player, indicating him as a first-round candidate. Kayden Lemire and Dermot Johnston both received 'C' rankings, indicating them as 4th/5th-round candidates. Phoenix Cahill rounds out the four as a 'W'-ranked skater, indicating him as a 6th/7th-round candidate.

THE BERGER: After collecting his seventh career shutout against Seattle on October 17th, Josh Ravensbergen ranks tied for third in franchise history in that statistic. He is now tied with Justin Pogge, Ty Edmonds, and Tyler Brennan. Real Cyr is the leader with 14. That shutout by Ravensbergen was his first since December 9/23.

CAPTAIN DUMANSKI: On Thursday, October 2nd, the Cougars named Bauer Dumanski the 31st captain in Prince George Cougars history. Dumanski succeeds Riley Heidt who captained the club in 2024-25. Dumanski is a fifth year blue-liner and has already surpassed the 250 games played mark in the WHL. Supporting Dumanski in his new role are Carson Carels, Terik Parascak, and Corbin Vaughan.

2024-25 SEASON RECAP: The Prince George Cougars wrapped up the 2024-25 campaign with a 41-21-4-2 record (88 points), securing second place in the BC Division and fourth overall in the Western Conference. On home ice, the Cougars were a force, posting the best record in the BC Division and tying for the top mark in the Western Conference with a dominant 24-5-3-2 (53 points), matching the Everett Silvertips. In the 2025 WHL Playoffs, Prince George battled the Portland Winterhawks in a thrilling seven-game opening-round series.

Washington Capitals prospect Terik Parascak led all returning Cougars in scoring with 28 goals and 54 assists in 59 games. Meanwhile, San Jose Sharks first-round pick Josh Ravensbergen delivered an outstanding season in goal, recording 33 wins - the second-most in the WHL.

DRAFTED: Two Cougars were selected at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, CA. Josh Ravensbergen was chosen in the first round, 30th overall, by the San Jose Sharks. With the pick, he became both the highest-drafted goaltender in Cougars history and the highest-drafted goalie in Sharks history. Aiden Foster was then taken by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 127th overall. Foster is the first Cougar selected by Tampa Bay since Brett Connolly in 2010.

LETS GO CAMPING! Four Prince George Cougars were invited to NHL Rookie Camps this September. Forwards Aiden Foster (Tampa Bay

Lightning), Terik Parascak (Washington Capitals), defenceman Corbin Vaughan (New York Rangers), and goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen (San Jose Sharks). For Foster, he found the back of the net and suited up in two games for the bolts, Ravensbergen picked up a win in his first start in an NHL jersey, and Vaughan dropped the mitts twice in the same game. For Parascak, he also got into games and provided a pair of assists. All four Cougars have now returned to the team and are back for the remainder of the season.

O CANADA: Both Joshua Ravensbergen and Terik Parascak attended Team Canada's National Junior Summer Showcase this summer which took place in Minneapolis, MN. The camp serves as an evaluation for Hockey Canada to select its roster to compete in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in December. Ravensbergen and Parascak were two of 40 players invited to this summer's camp.

CARSON CANADA: Carson Carels was selected to represent Team Canada the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup this past August in Trencin, SVK and Brno, CZE. Carson and the Canadians earned a bronze medal, defeating Finland in their final game by a 3-0 score. This marks the third time Carels had earned the opportunity to represent the maple leaf. The 17-year-old draft eligible blue-liner owned a nice rookie season for the Cats, contributing, 38 points, and impressive +22 plus/minus which ranked in the Top WHL rookie skaters. Carels was originally selected 16th overall by Prince George in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.







