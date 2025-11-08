Oil Kings Win Back-And-Forth Battle with Tigers for Fifth Straight

Medicine Hat, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings won their fifth game in a row on Friday night after a 4-3 shootout win over the Medicine Hat Tigers at Co-op Place.

Even after the puck dropping about 15 minutes later than expected due to an issues with the jumbotron, the Oil Kings came out ready to play. Andrew O'Neill capitalized off a rebound play just 1:45 into the hockey game to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead.

In the second, the Tigers got the game back to even as a Bryce Pickford shot squeezed through Ethan Simcoe. However, that only lasted about three minutes as a Blake Fiddler shot hit a couple bodies en route to trickling across the goal line at the 12:47 mark of the second period to make it 2-1.

Jonas Woo scored early in the third period on a powerplay to tie the game once again, this time at 2-2. Landon Hanson responded for Edmonton at the 6:41 mark of the period as he was on the receiving end of a longshot pass from Miroslav Holinka off the end boards before firing one home short side to make it 3-2.

Edmonton continued to fend off the Tigers pressure but Medicine Hat tied the game with under a minute to go as Kadon McCann made it 3-3, forcing overtime.

Neither team was able to score in overtime, leading to a lengthy shootout, six rounds to be exact. Poul Andersen scored as the Oil Kings sixth shooter on a nice forehand to backhand move, leaving it up to Ethan Simcoe who snared a Liam Ruck shot to win the game for Edmonton.

The Oil Kings are now 14-4-1-1 on the season and will start their B.C. trip on Tuesday in Kamloops.







