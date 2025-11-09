Warriors Battle But Fall to the Regina Pats

Published on November 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors battled, but fell in Saturday's matinee against the Regina Pats.

After dominating the early half of the first period, Caden Brown broke the ice in the Regina Pats' favour with under eight minutes to play. Following a roughing penalty called to Landen McFadden, the Warriors landed on the first penalty kill of the game. Caden Brown struck again to give the Pats a two-goal lead.

The Warriors had two opportunities on the man-advantage late in the period, and although they had chances, they were unable to convert, leaving them down by two goals heading into the second period. The Warriors started the second period with 1:05 remaining on their second power play of the game. Although they couldn't score on the power play, Connor Schmidt was able to get the Warriors on the board under two minutes into the period. Mathis Paull pushed the Pats back ahead by two goals near the midway mark of the frame.

Following a high-sticking call to Regina's Caden Brown, Pavel McKenzie was able to find the back of the net only eight seconds into the advantage. Under three minutes later, the Warriors found themselves back on the power play, and this time, they were able to convert after only six seconds to tie the game.

Late in the period, Brady Ness was called for hooking. The Warriors were able to hold off the Pats to keep the game tied heading into the final intermission.

The Warriors weren't able to hold off the Pats through the start of the third period, and Zach Moore potted a power play goal to put the team ahead again. Following a boarding call to Casey Brown, Cohen Klassen was able to put the Pats ahead by two goals. The Pats were able to find the back of the net after Chase Wutzke was pulled for the extra attacker.

The Warriors went 1 for 4 on the penalty kill and 2 for 4 power play. Chase Wutzke made 35 saves on 40 shots. Across the ice, Marek Schlenker made 36 saves on 39 shots.

The Warriors are back in action tomorrow at the Temple Gardens Centre for the last game of their weekend series. Tickets for tomorrow's game can be purchased.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.