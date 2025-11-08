Warriors Looking for Their First Win of Season over Pats

Published on November 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Warriors are back on the hunt for their first win of the season against the Regina Pats.

Last night in Saskatoon, the Warriors went up by four goals by the early second period. The Blades pushed, but the Warriors were able to hold off their comeback to emerge with their second win of the season in Saskatoon.

Lynden Lakovic tallied two goals and three points, Riley Thorpe registered two goals, Aiden Ziprick notched a goal and an assist, Jan Trefny added a goal, and Brady Ness and Mathieu Lajoie recorded two assists each in the win. Kyle Jones made 25 saves on 30 shots.

Pavel McKenzie recorded an assist to bring him to the century mark in his career. He is the second team member to hit the 100-point milestone this month.

Lynden Lakovic now leads the WHL with 16 goals. He also leads the team with 16 goals and 23 points through 16 games played. Landen McFadden is close behind with seven goals and 20 points. Aiden Ziprick (four goals, 13 assists) and Pavel McKenzie (six goals, 11 assists) are tied for third place with 17 points apiece.

Last night, the Regina Pats fell 4 - 3 at home to the Red Deer Rebels. Keets Fawcett recorded a hat-trick, the sole goal-scorer for the team. Former Warrior Matthew Hutchison made 22 saves on 26 shots. Julien Maze leads the Pats with nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points. Tickets for this afternoon's game can be purchased here. Reminder that puck drop has been moved to 2:30 pm to allow fans to enjoy both the Warriors game and the CFL Western Final hosted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Doors for the game open at 1:30. For those who can't make it to the game, follow along on Country 100 with James Gallo and Derek Kletzel or watch for free on Victory+.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.