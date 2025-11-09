Broncos Get Back In Win Column With 5-2 Win Over Hurricanes
Published on November 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
The Swift Current Broncos got back in the win column in a big way Saturday night, defeating the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-2 at the InnovationPlex to put an end to their seven-game losing streak. In the first meeting between the two teams this season, the Broncos rode a red-hot power play and a stellar 37-save effort from goaltender Joey Rocha to earn a much-needed victory on home ice.
Lethbridge opened the scoring midway through the first period when Kai Anderson buried a shot past Rocha at 8:25, assisted by Enzo DiDomenicantonio and Grady Pichette. The Hurricanes controlled much of the early play, outshooting the Broncos 11-4 in the first frame, but Rocha stood tall to keep the deficit at one.
Swift Current turned the tide in the second period, using their special teams to full effect. Jace McFaul got the Broncos on the board at 5:11, blasting home a power-play goal from Noah Kosick and Stepan Kuryachenkov to tie the game 1-1. Later in the frame, Trae Wilke gave the Broncos their first lead of the night, also on the man advantage, finishing off a setup from Josh McGregor and Parker Rondeau at 14:05.
Lethbridge found a response late in the period when Anderson struck again, this time shorthanded at 18:08, converting a feed from Kade Duell to knot the game 2-2 heading into the third.
The Broncos' power play stayed red-hot in the final frame, and it was Kuryachenkov who delivered the go-ahead marker at 10:18. His power-play goal, assisted by Zach Pantelakis and McFaul, stood as the game-winner and swung the momentum fully in Swift Current's favour. Just over a minute later, McGregor extended the lead to 4-2 with an insurance goal at 11:59, finishing off a feed from McFaul and Hudson Darby. Sawyer Dingman sealed the victory with an empty netter at 18:49, assisted by Pantelakis and Jackson Gillespie.
Despite being outshot 39-17, the Broncos made their chances count and leaned on a strong night from Rocha between the pipes, who turned aside 37 of 39 shots. Swift Current's power play was the difference, going 3-for-5, while the penalty kill was perfect, holding the Hurricanes 0-for-1. Both teams were even in the faceoff circle, splitting draws 34-34.
With the win, the Broncos improve to 7-9-1-0 on the season and finally put an end to their losing streak. Swift Current will look to build on the momentum when they head to the Brandt Centre on Sunday, November 9, to take on the Regina Pats.
