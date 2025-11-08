Cougars Complete Comeback to Down Silvertips, 5-4, in Overtime

Published on November 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







EVERETT, WA - What a hockey game! The Prince George Cougars erased a two-goal deficit in the second period to defeat the Everett Silvertips 5-4 in overtime, Friday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Josh Ravensbergen was outstanding, turning aside 35 shots-including a pair of highlight-reel glove saves in the third period to keep the game tied. Kooper Gizowski and Terik Parascak led the offensive charge, combining for six points in the victory (Gizowski 1G-3A, Parascak 2G). Lee Shurgot sealed the win with the overtime marker.

The Cougars came out firing early and opened the scoring on the power play. Kooper Gizowski attempted a pass to Terik Parascak at the post, but the puck deflected through the legs of goaltender Raiden LeGall to make it 1-0 Prince George.

Everett responded with two quick goals, just 19 seconds apart. Matias Vanhanen scored on the power play at 14:33, followed by Nolan Caffey's shot that deflected off a Cougar defender and in. The Silvertips held a 2-1 lead after the opening 20 minutes.

The second period featured a spirited tilt between Aiden Foster and Nolan Caffey at 6:33, followed by another Everett goal. Clarke Schaeffer extended the Silvertips' lead to 3-1 at 7:33, burying a rebound.

Prince George roared back with two goals to tie it. First, Parascak finished a backdoor feed from Gizowski on the power play at 9:55. Then, Gizowski set up Patrick Sopiars at the left circle, who fired home his first of the season at 14:50 to even the score 3-3. Everett regained the lead late in the frame when former Cougar Zachary Shantz capitalized on a loose puck in front at 17:05, giving the Silvertips a 4-3 edge after two periods.

The Cougars struck again on the power play early in the third. In a nearly identical play to the earlier goals, Gizowski found Parascak on the back door for his second of the night at 5:08 to tie the game 4-4. From there, Ravensbergen stole the show-making a pair of incredible glove saves on point-blank chances to keep the Cougars alive.

With regulation solving nothing, the game needed overtime. In the extra frame, Bauer Dumanski fed Dmitri Yakutsenak at the left circle, who found Lee Shurgot in front. Shurgot buried the game-winner past LeGall, giving the Cougars a thrilling 5-4 win and two crucial points to stay atop the BC Division.

"That was an entertaining and character win from our group," said Assistant Coach Carter Rigby. "From Josh's goaltending, to our power-play, to Sopiarz scoring his first. It was awesome to win especially in this environment, not easy to win in but happy we were able to get it done."

The Cougars conclude their six-game road swing tomorrow night in Wenatchee when they take on the Wild for the first time this season. Puck drop is at 6:00 at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.