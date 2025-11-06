Rockets Down Vees 6-2 for Second Straight Win

Published on November 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets left wing Tomas Poletin

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets left wing Tomas Poletin(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets put together one of their most complete performances of the season on Wednesday night, defeating the Penticton Vees 6-2 at the South Okanagan Events Centre to improve to 3-1-0-0 in the season series.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna wasted no time taking control. Just 59 seconds in, Tij Iginla (4) opened the scoring with a wrist shot from the high slot, followed shortly after by Tomas Poletin (9), who snuck one in with a wrister from the right circle off a slick move.

After a quiet opening frame, Penticton clawed back in the second period with two goals to even things up at 2-2. The Rockets weathered the push, setting the stage for a dominant third.

Captain Carson Wetsch (4) jumpstarted the final frame just ten seconds in, burying a feed from Iginla in the inner slot to restore the lead. Dawson Gerwing (2) followed up just 38 seconds later, finishing on the rush to make it 4-2.

With the Rockets down a man, Iginla showcased his two-way brilliance, creating a turnover and scoring shorthanded for his second of the night. Kayden Longley (5) capped things off with a deflection in front off a point shot from Jacob Henderson to seal the 6-2 victory.

Goaltender Harrison Boettiger earned his first career WHL win, turning aside 32 of 34 shots in a stellar performance that also earned him third-star honours.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots: Kelowna 32 | Penticton 34

Power Play: Kelowna 0/3 | Penticton 0/3

Faceoffs: Kelowna 27 | Penticton 27

UP NEXT

The Rockets head to Victoria to play the Royals in a double header. Puck drop for Friday night is set for 7:05pm, while Saturday night's puck drop is set for 4:05pm. Fans can watch live for free on Victory+ or listen live on 104.7 the Lizard.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.