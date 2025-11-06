Oil Kings Fans Donate More Than 2,000 Socks to OFSS #Socktober
Published on November 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are very proud to announce that they have donated 2,717 socks to the Operation Friendship Seniors Society (OFSS) #Socktober campaign.
Fans were asked to bring socks to the Oil Kings games on October 25 and 26 to contribute to the campaign. In exchange, fans received a voucher to the November 30 game against Saskatoon.
With the help of the donations from Oil Kings fans, OFFS was able to reach their #Socktober goal of 10,000 pairs of socks this year. Over the last three seasons of the Oil Kings participation in #Socktober, more than 6,800 socks have been donated to the OFSS sock drive!
A huge thank you goes out to the BEST FANS IN THE WHL for their contributions to OFSS and #Socktober.
